Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 09, 2024 15:31 GMT
Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers will face off against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Friday, with the puck drop scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports, though regional restrictions may apply. The contest can also be listened to on 630 CHED AM and KLAA Angels Radio AM 830.

The Edmonton Oilers have a 29-16-1 record and lost 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in their last matchup. The Oilers have won four of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks have an 18-30-2 record after winning their last game 3-2 against the San Jose Sharks. The Ducks have won three of their last five games.

Edmonton Oilers’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
  • Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Corey Perry
  • Dylan Holloway - Ryan McLeod - Warren Foegele
  • Mattias Janmark - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown

Defensemen

  • Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
  • Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  • Vincent Desharnais - Brett Kulak

Goalies

  • Calvin Pickard - Stuart Skinner

Injuries

No reported injuries

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Edmonton Oilers - Calvin Pickard

Calvin Pickard is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 8
  • Wins: 5
  • Losses: 2
  • Draws: 0
  • Goals Conceded: 18
  • Goals Per Game: 2.34
  • Shots Against: 212
  • Save Percentage: .915
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 42 seconds

Anaheim Ducks’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Adam Henrique - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome
  • Frank Vatrano - Bo Groulx - Troy Terry
  • Isac Lundestrom - Mason McTavish - Jakob Silfverberg
  • Ross Johnston - Sam Carrick - Brett Leason

Defensemen

  • Olen Zellweger - Cam Fowler
  • Jackson Lacombe - Radko Gudas
  • Urho Vaakanainen - Ilya Lyubushkin

Goalies

  • John Gibson - Lukas Dostal

Injuries

  • Max Jones (upper body)
  • Pavel Mintyukov (shoulder)
  • Alex Killorn (knee)
  • Trevor Zegras (ankle)

Anaheim Ducks starting goalie

Anaheim Ducks - John Gibson

John Gibson is expected to start for the Ducks. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 32
  • Wins: 10
  • Losses: 19
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 91
  • Goals Per Game: 3.05
  • Shots Against: 920
  • Save Percentage: .901
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 01 seconds

