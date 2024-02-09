Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th February, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will face off against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Friday, with the puck drop scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports, though regional restrictions may apply. The contest can also be listened to on 630 CHED AM and KLAA Angels Radio AM 830.
The Edmonton Oilers have a 29-16-1 record and lost 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in their last matchup. The Oilers have won four of their last five games.
Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks have an 18-30-2 record after winning their last game 3-2 against the San Jose Sharks. The Ducks have won three of their last five games.
Edmonton Oilers’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
- Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Corey Perry
- Dylan Holloway - Ryan McLeod - Warren Foegele
- Mattias Janmark - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown
Defensemen
- Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
- Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
- Vincent Desharnais - Brett Kulak
Goalies
- Calvin Pickard - Stuart Skinner
Injuries
No reported injuries
Edmonton Oilers starting goalie
Calvin Pickard is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 8
- Wins: 5
- Losses: 2
- Draws: 0
- Goals Conceded: 18
- Goals Per Game: 2.34
- Shots Against: 212
- Save Percentage: .915
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 42 seconds
Anaheim Ducks’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Adam Henrique - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome
- Frank Vatrano - Bo Groulx - Troy Terry
- Isac Lundestrom - Mason McTavish - Jakob Silfverberg
- Ross Johnston - Sam Carrick - Brett Leason
Defensemen
- Olen Zellweger - Cam Fowler
- Jackson Lacombe - Radko Gudas
- Urho Vaakanainen - Ilya Lyubushkin
Goalies
- John Gibson - Lukas Dostal
Injuries
- Max Jones (upper body)
- Pavel Mintyukov (shoulder)
- Alex Killorn (knee)
- Trevor Zegras (ankle)
Anaheim Ducks starting goalie
John Gibson is expected to start for the Ducks. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 32
- Wins: 10
- Losses: 19
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 91
- Goals Per Game: 3.05
- Shots Against: 920
- Save Percentage: .901
- Shutouts: 0
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 01 seconds