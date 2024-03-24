Edmonton Oilers vs Ottawa Senators: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th March, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. The matchup will air on ESPN+.

Ottawa holds a mixed record at home, standing at 18-16-2, with an overall record of 29-36-4, showcasing a scoring differential of -29 with 217 goals scored and 246 conceded. Conversely, Edmonton has shown a strong away record of 19-14-1 and an impressive overall record of 42-22-4.

Key players for the Sens include Brady Tkachuk, who has scored 31 goals and 28 assists, and Tim Stutzle, who recently performed well with three goals and six assists in 10 games. The Oilers' standout performers are Leon Draisaitl, with 36 goals and 55 assists, and Connor McDavid, with four goals and 16 assists in the last 10 matchups.

In their recent outings, the Edmonton Oilers suffered a 6-3 defeat against the Toronto Maple Leafs, while the Senators secured a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on the road.

Edmonton Oilers: Projected lineups

Forwards

Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Warren Foegele

Evander Kane - Adam Henrique - Derek Ryan

Mattias Janmark - Sam Carrick - Connor Brown

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak - Cody Ceci

Goalies

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Edmonton Oilers: Starting goalie

Calvin Pickard is expected to start for the Edmonton Oilers. Here are his stats:

GP (Games Played): 16 points

GS (Games Started): 14 points

WINS: 10 points

L (Losses): 4 points

OTL (Overtime Losses): 0 points

GA (Goals Against): 33 points

GA/G (Goals Against Average): 2.21 points

SA (Shots Against): 412 points

SV (Saves): 379 points

SV% (Save Percentage): 0.920 points

SO (Shutouts): 1 point

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56:04 points

Ottawa Senators: Projected lineups

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk - Shane Pinto - Drake Batherson

Angus Crookshank - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik - Ridly Greig - Mathieu Joseph

Parker Kelly - Mark Kastelic - Dominik Kubalik

Defensemen

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot - Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goalies

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Ottawa Senators: Starting goalie

Anton Forsberg is expected to start for Senators. Here are his stats:

GP (Games Played): 25 points

GS (Games Started): 24 points

WINS: 12 points

L (Losses): 12 points

OTL (Overtime Losses): 0 points

GA (Goals Against): 76 points

GA/G (Goals Against Average): 3.42 points

SA (Shots Against): 662 points

SV (Saves): 586 points

SV% (Save Percentage): 0.885 points

SO (Shutouts): 1 point

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 53:18 points