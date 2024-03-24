Edmonton Oilers vs Ottawa Senators: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th March, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. The matchup will air on ESPN+.
Ottawa holds a mixed record at home, standing at 18-16-2, with an overall record of 29-36-4, showcasing a scoring differential of -29 with 217 goals scored and 246 conceded. Conversely, Edmonton has shown a strong away record of 19-14-1 and an impressive overall record of 42-22-4.
Key players for the Sens include Brady Tkachuk, who has scored 31 goals and 28 assists, and Tim Stutzle, who recently performed well with three goals and six assists in 10 games. The Oilers' standout performers are Leon Draisaitl, with 36 goals and 55 assists, and Connor McDavid, with four goals and 16 assists in the last 10 matchups.
In their recent outings, the Edmonton Oilers suffered a 6-3 defeat against the Toronto Maple Leafs, while the Senators secured a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on the road.
Edmonton Oilers: Projected lineups
Forwards
- Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
- Ryan McLeod - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Warren Foegele
- Evander Kane - Adam Henrique - Derek Ryan
- Mattias Janmark - Sam Carrick - Connor Brown
Defensemen
- Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse - Vincent Desharnais
- Brett Kulak - Cody Ceci
Goalies
- Calvin Pickard
- Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers: Starting goalie
Calvin Pickard is expected to start for the Edmonton Oilers. Here are his stats:
- GP (Games Played): 16 points
- GS (Games Started): 14 points
- WINS: 10 points
- L (Losses): 4 points
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 0 points
- GA (Goals Against): 33 points
- GA/G (Goals Against Average): 2.21 points
- SA (Shots Against): 412 points
- SV (Saves): 379 points
- SV% (Save Percentage): 0.920 points
- SO (Shutouts): 1 point
- TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56:04 points
Ottawa Senators: Projected lineups
Forwards
- Brady Tkachuk - Shane Pinto - Drake Batherson
- Angus Crookshank - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
- Dominik Kubalik - Ridly Greig - Mathieu Joseph
- Parker Kelly - Mark Kastelic - Dominik Kubalik
Defensemen
- Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
- Thomas Chabot - Erik Brannstrom
- Jakob Chychrun - Jacob Bernard-Docker
Goalies
- Anton Forsberg
- Joonas Korpisalo
Ottawa Senators: Starting goalie
Anton Forsberg is expected to start for Senators. Here are his stats:
- GP (Games Played): 25 points
- GS (Games Started): 24 points
- WINS: 12 points
- L (Losses): 12 points
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 0 points
- GA (Goals Against): 76 points
- GA/G (Goals Against Average): 3.42 points
- SA (Shots Against): 662 points
- SV (Saves): 586 points
- SV% (Save Percentage): 0.885 points
- SO (Shutouts): 1 point
- TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 53:18 points