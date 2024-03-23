Edmonton Oilers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 23rd 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night. The Oilers have won four of their last five games, while the Maple Leafs have won three.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date and Time: Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: HNIC, Sportsnet

Live Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on 630 CHED AM and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN

Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Edmonton Oilers have a 42-21-4 season record after beating the Buffalo Sabres 8-3 in their last game. On average, the Oilers score 3.58 goals per game and allow 2.82. Their power play success rate is 26.6%, while their penalty kill efficiency is 80.5%.

Edmonton is considered the favorite, with moneyline odds of -134.

Edmonton Oilers key players and injury status

Connor McDavid has been a key player for Edmonton this season, tallying an impressive 112 points, scoring 26 goals and providing 86 assists. Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl has accumulated 90 points, with 35 goals and 55 assists.

Stuart Skinner has a 31-13-4 record with a save percentage of .908 and a goals-against average of 2.58. Vincent Desharnais (hand) is sidelined due to injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Maple Leafs have a 39-20-9 record after winning their last game 7-3 against the Washington Capitals. They are scoring 3.62 goals and conceding 3.13 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 26.0%, while their penalty kill rate is 76.6%.

The Maple Leafs are the underdogs against the Oilers, with moneyline odds of +113.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injury status

William Nylander has been impressive this season for Toronto, scoring a total of 38 goals and making 53 assists, resulting in 91 points. On the other hand, Auston Matthews has also been productive, accumulating 89 points and scoring 57 goals and 32 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov has an 18-6-7 record and made 780 saves this season while conceding 98 goals.

Ilya Lyubushkin (illness), Mitchell Marner (ankle), Ryan Reaves (eye), John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (concussion), Matt Murray (hip), Calle Jarnkrok (hand) and Jake Muzzin (back) are unavailable for tonight's matchup.