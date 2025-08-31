  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Elias Lindholm
  • Elias Lindholm eyes bounce-back season for Bruins despite trading Brad Marchand to Florida Panthers - "We have Pastrnak" 

Elias Lindholm eyes bounce-back season for Bruins despite trading Brad Marchand to Florida Panthers - "We have Pastrnak" 

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 31, 2025 17:07 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn
Elias Lindholm eyes bounce-back season for Bruins despite trading Brad Marchand to Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

Elias Lindholm is looking for a bounce-back year with the Boston Bruins after the team dealt captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers. Marchand was moved at the trade deadline in March to the Panthers. He played a key role in the playoffs, helping the Panthers capture their second straight Stanley Cup.

Ad

Meanwhile, Boston finished last in the Atlantic Division with a 33-39-10 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015–16. Lindholm believes the upcoming season will be an interesting one for the Bruins.

“We’ve brought in some players who are more hardworking types, so it feels like we’ve added more of a Boston style to our game," he said (via hockeysverige.se). "Then we’ve got ‘Pasta’ (David Pastrnak), and hopefully I can get back to my game.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He pointed out that Charlie McAvoy missed most of last season due to injury but will be back, and new addition Viktor Arvidsson will provide extra support. Lindholm also noted that goaltender Jeremy Swayman had a down year and that many things went wrong overall.

“A lot went wrong, but hopefully, things will go better this season and allow us to make the playoffs at least,” Lindholm added.
Ad

Boston made several additions this offseason, bringing in Tanner Jeannot, Arvidsson, Sean Kuraly and Michael Eyssimont. Behind the bench, Marco Sturm will step in as head coach, replacing interim coach Joe Sacco.

Elias Lindholm on his performance last season

Elias Lindholm dealt with a back injury in early August that set him back during training camp. He returned in time for the regular season and recorded 17 goals across 82 games.

Ad

Looking back, Lindholm admitted the year didn’t go as he had hoped.

”I didn’t get off to a strong start, had problems with my back, and missed the entire camp," Lindholm said. "To be able to play from the beginning, I had to take an injection, and it took a few weeks before it helped. I couldn’t do anything for a month or two, so I felt behind and had to catch up.”

Lindholm also added that missing the playoffs made the year even more disappointing for the Bruins.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications