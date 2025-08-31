Elias Lindholm eyes bounce-back season for Bruins despite trading Brad Marchand to Florida Panthers - "We have Pastrnak" 

Elias Lindholm is looking for a bounce-back year with the Boston Bruins after the team dealt captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers. Marchand was moved at the trade deadline in March to the Panthers. He played a key role in the playoffs, helping the Panthers capture their second straight Stanley Cup.

Meanwhile, Boston finished last in the Atlantic Division with a 33-39-10 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015–16. Lindholm believes the upcoming season will be an interesting one for the Bruins.

“We’ve brought in some players who are more hardworking types, so it feels like we’ve added more of a Boston style to our game," he said (via hockeysverige.se). "Then we’ve got ‘Pasta’ (David Pastrnak), and hopefully I can get back to my game.”

He pointed out that Charlie McAvoy missed most of last season due to injury but will be back, and new addition Viktor Arvidsson will provide extra support. Lindholm also noted that goaltender Jeremy Swayman had a down year and that many things went wrong overall.

“A lot went wrong, but hopefully, things will go better this season and allow us to make the playoffs at least,” Lindholm added.

Boston made several additions this offseason, bringing in Tanner Jeannot, Arvidsson, Sean Kuraly and Michael Eyssimont. Behind the bench, Marco Sturm will step in as head coach, replacing interim coach Joe Sacco.

Elias Lindholm on his performance last season

Elias Lindholm dealt with a back injury in early August that set him back during training camp. He returned in time for the regular season and recorded 17 goals across 82 games.

Looking back, Lindholm admitted the year didn’t go as he had hoped.

”I didn’t get off to a strong start, had problems with my back, and missed the entire camp," Lindholm said. "To be able to play from the beginning, I had to take an injection, and it took a few weeks before it helped. I couldn’t do anything for a month or two, so I felt behind and had to catch up.”

Lindholm also added that missing the playoffs made the year even more disappointing for the Bruins.

