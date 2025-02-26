The Vancouver Canucks are coming off back-to-back losses since returning from the 4 Nations break, falling 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and 2-1 to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Star forward Elias Pettersson made his feelings known about the team's struggles in a media scrum after practice on Tuesday.

"Obviously, we're not too happy with our last two games. We could’ve easily won them. But that’s how it goes. We need to learn from this, see what we could do better, and get excited for tomorrow,” said Pettersson.

When asked what adjustments the team needs to make heading into their Wednesday night matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, Pettersson said:

“Maybe more urgency, maybe just be a tougher team to play against, small details and just again, small details are the big things,”

Pettersson also reflected on his experience representing Sweden at the recent 4 Nations tournament during the break.

"It was definitely a very cool experience for me personally, used to be out there and compete against the best. With the level of skills and speed everyone played with? And guess, definitely something I'll take with moving forward." said Elias Pettersson.

The 26-year-old center has 11 goals and 35 points through 51 games so far this season.

Frank Seravalli's take on Elias Pettersson's performance

Hockey insider Frank Seravalli shared a bold take on Elias Pettersson's trade value and performance this season. Seravalli stated that despite Pettersson's new 8-year, $92.8 million contract with the Canucks, NHL GMs have expressed doubt about his current play.

"No one would feel good about trading for Elias Pettersson today," Seravalli quoted.

He explained Pettersson has blamed linemates like J.T. Miller for his offensive struggles, and criticized the media saying dealing with them is "more annoying."

Seravalli did not hold back, stating Pettersson is "an O away from getting in the fast lane Grandma," suggesting his comments are red flags for an impending exit from Vancouver.

Seravalli predicted issues for Pettersson after the Four Nations tournament, but was criticized by Canucks fans as a "hater." However, he feels his assessment has proven accurate.

"No matter what there's trepidation and fear. What happens if this is what this player has become. Maybe the only thing worse than trading Pettersson for his lowest value would be getting stuck with him for seven years with a full no move at 11.6 (million cap hit)," Seravalli stated.

His bold take questions Pettersson's trade value and fit in Vancouver long-term given his performance and attitude this season.

