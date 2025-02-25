NHL insider Frank Seravalli delivered a bold take on Elias Pettersson's trade value. He also had scathing comments for the Vancouver media.

Ad

Pettersson is signed an 8-year, $92,8000,000 contract with the Canucks. However, Seravalli quoted NHL GMs saying:

"No one would feel good about trading for Elias Pettersson today."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Seravalli explained the concerns around Pettersson's play this season. Last playoffs it was knee tendinitis impacting his performance. This season, Pettersson blamed his linemates and J.T. Miller for his struggles. And after Sunday's 2-1 loss to Utah, Pettersson criticized the media, saying:

"It's more annoying dealing with the media."

Seravalli did not hold back, saying:

"He's an O away from getting in the fast lane Grandma. And the fast lane is right in the heck out of Vancouver."

Ad

He suggested Pettersson's comments blaming others for his play are red flags, signaling his Vancouver exit.

Seravalli had predicted issues for Pettersson after his play at the Four Nations tournament. He said he was criticized by Canucks fans for being a "hater" but believes his assessment was accurate.

“No matter what there's trepidation and fear. What happens if this is what this player has become. Maybe the only thing worse than trading Pettersson for his lowest value would be getting stuck with him for seven years with a full no move at 11.6 (million cap hit)."

Ad

Pettersson has underperformed with just 11 goals and 35 points in 51 games. Over his last 24 games since the controversy emerged, he has a mere 3 goals and 9 points.

Vancouver HC Rick Tocchet's take on Elias Pettersson

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet has some constructive criticism for star forward Elias Pettersson. Tocchet believes Pettersson is hesitating with the puck and needs to make quick decisions in the offensive zone.

Ad

"We've talked about he has to move his feet and can't double clutch," Tocchet said (per thescore.com). "I think he's waiting for something. I don't know if it's a lack of confidence in his shot, but as soon as he has room, he's got to take it and ... just got to blast it.”

Ad

“I'd rather him just rip a puck right now. He's not moving his feet. I thought today, some shifts, he was moving his feet, and it looked like we had some glimpses." He added.

Tocchet wonders if Pettersson is stuck in a mental block and needs something to get back to his form.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles