Team Canada defenseman Shea Theodore will miss the rest of the 4 Nations Face-Off after suffering an upper-body injury against Sweden on Wednesday night. He was injured in the second period after a hit from Adrian Kempe. The Vegas Golden Knights announced that he is expected to be out week-to-week.

The remaining defensemen, including Cale Makar, Josh Morrissey, Colton Parayko and Devon Toews, had to take on extra minutes.

On Friday’s "32 Thoughts" podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman explained Canada’s attempt to bring in a replacement. Canada asked for a player to join it in Montreal to skate with the team, even though they couldn’t play.

"I heard on Wednesday night that Canada was asking for a player to be brought into Montreal who could skate with the team, even though they couldn't play," Friedman said. "And someone said to me, that is going to be a problem, like, the other teams are going to freak if that occurs." [30:58]

Friedman mentioned that Thomas Harley was chosen to join the team in Boston. But Team Canada was denied that option. Canada was told it could only replace a player once it had fewer than six defensemen.

"Everybody got back to me, and they explained that they thought about it," Friedman said. "And they said, 'Look, they're going to be allowed to bring a player to Boston because, I guess everybody they were thinking about was on vacation somewhere,' and Thomas Harley is the guy, and I think he's a great pick. I think he's a great player…

"They were told no, the rules are you cannot replace someone until you are below six."

With Theodore out, Canada will rely on its current defensemen for the rest of the tournament.

Team Canada coach Jon Cooper talks about Shea Theodore's injury

Despite Shea Theodore's injury, Team Canada managed to beat Sweden and win the game 4-3 in overtime at Bell Center. Coach Jon Cooper called it a big loss and praised Theodore’s attitude despite his injury.

“That's a big blow,” Cooper said. “What a kid, and he only got to play six minutes. It's heartbreaking for the kid. And he was the first one there at the door, high-fiving everybody when we came off. It's a tough one to swallow because you just know how much it means.

"I guess in hindsight he got to touch the ice and get some time in there. But for us, it was tough... to fight through the last 50 minutes with five defensemen. That's a grind.”

It was a close game for Team Canada, but Mitch Marner's goal with captain Sidney Crosby's assist secured the win.

