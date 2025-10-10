Elliotte Friedman calls out Oilers fans for 30-sec Connor McDavid ovation, contrasts it with Jonathan Toews’ 'rousing' NHL welcome

Connor McDavid received a 30-second standing ovation at Rogers Place before the Edmonton Oilers’ season opener against the Calgary Flames. The cheers came as the team’s captain was introduced, days after signing a two-year, $25 million contract extension with a $12.5 million cap hit per season. The Oilers started strong with a three-goal lead but lost 4–3 in a shootout to the Flames.
However, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was not very pleased with the length of the ovation. Speaking on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, he compared it to Jonathan Toews’ welcome in Winnipeg and said he expected more from Oilers fans.
“Big story was in Winnipeg, was Toews, and he got the big rousing welcome,” Friedman said [22:05 onwards]. “And I must say, I am disappointed. I thought the Toews welcome was far more warm and lengthy than the McDavid ovation in Edmonton the other night.”
Friedman even timed Connor McDavid’s moment and found it lasted about 33 seconds.
“Very disappointing. I was disappointed. Am I not allowed to say I was disappointed?” Friedman added.
The difference he mentioned was between two very different situations. Toews made his NHL return with the Winnipeg Jets after a two-year break due to health issues. He received a loud and emotional response from fans before his first regular-season game. Though the Jets lost to Dallas, the crowd showed clear appreciation for his comeback.
McDavid’s ovation, on the other hand, came as fans celebrated his new deal. The Edmonton crowd was supportive but perhaps more focused on the season ahead than the ceremony.
Oilers general manager Stan Bowman spoke about Connor McDavid’s contract earlier in the week. He said the deal was simple and based on what McDavid wanted.
“The $12.5 million was what Connor wanted; it’s not like we made a pitch that he should sign for that amount,” Bowman said, via NHL.com.
Connor McDavid explains his reason behind signing for less
Speaking on Tuesday, a day after signing his new contract, Connor McDavid talked about his new two-year deal. He signed for the same $12.5 million yearly salary as before, helping the team keep some salary space.
"Two years makes a lot of sense, gives us a chance to continue chasing down what we've been chasing down here with the core guys that have been here, and a little bit of money to work with, too," McDavid said. "So, I think the deal makes sense for both sides."
McDavid mentioned that it was never about making more money but about helping the team succeed. The Oilers are now looking to lift the Stanley Cup after two finals losses.
