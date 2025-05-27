NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on the embellishment call against Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday.

The incident unfolded after Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal received a hooking penalty in the second period. After falling on the ice, Tkachuk was given a two-minute embellishment penalty.

On Sportsnet, Friedman noted that the embellishment call against Matthew Tkachuk was unpopular. He suggested that referees are struggling to judge these situations accurately due to frequent embellishments by players, which is impacting officiating.

"I don't think anybody liked the embellishment call, but embellishment has been a big problem in the playoffs, and as a result, I think the referees are really screwed up about it ... but I think a number of players have been doing it so much during the postseason that I think it has affected the referees ability to judge this properly. So the players and the teams have to stop it," Friedman said."

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes avoided the sweep after defeating the Florida Panthers 3-0 in Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena. Game 5 returns to PNC Arena on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Carolina Hurricanes win first Conference Final game in 19 years

Before Game 4 on Sunday, the Carolina Hurricanes held an unwanted NHL record for the most consecutive Conference Finals losses, with 15 straight defeats.

However, their 3-0 win in Game 4 marked their first Conference Final game victory in 19 years since 2006 and prevented a series sweep by the Florida Panthers. Before this, the Hurricanes were swept by the Pittsburgh Penguins (2009), Boston Bruins (2019), and Florida Panthers (2023) in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After a scoreless first period, Logan Stankoven scored for the Hurricanes, giving them a 1-0 lead at 10:45 in the second period. In the final three minutes, Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal added empty-net goals, securing a 3-0 victory for the Hurricanes, their first win in the series against the Florida Panthers.

Frederick Andersen made 20 saves in the Hurricanes' shutout win.

