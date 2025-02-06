Elliotte Friedman draws similarities between Mikko Rantanen's Hurricanes move and Luka Doncic's shock Lakers trade

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman compared Mikko Rantanen’s trade to the Carolina Hurricanes to Luka Doncic’s trade to the LA Lakers. The Hurricanes traded for Rantanen and Taylor Hall in a three-team deal with Colorado and Chicago on Jan. 24.

The Avalanche received Jack Drury, Martin Nečas, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick from the Hurricanes. Carolina also got Blackhawks prospect Nils Juntorp. Chicago received a 2025 third-round pick from the Hurricanes and will keep 50% of Rantanen’s $9.25 million salary.

In his "32 Thoughts" column on Thursday, Friedman explained how Rantanen and Doncic's deals were kept secret from third parties.

"The NBA’s Utah Jazz were the middleman in the massive Doncic deal," Friedman wrote. "Danny Ainge didn’t know Doncic nor Anthony Davis were involved “until about an hour before it was completed. ... But by then it was too late to do much about it.”

In the NBA, the Utah Jazz helped complete the Lakers-Mavericks trade but didn’t know all the details. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Jazz president Danny Ainge wasn't aware Doncic and Anthony Davis were involved until an hour before the deal was completed. By then, it was too late to change anything.

Friedman said the same thing happened with the Blackhawks in Rantanen’s trade. Chicago kept half of Rantanen’s salary but didn’t know all the details. Friedman added that Colorado and Carolina kept the deal secret.

"GM Kyle Davidson wasn’t told specifics because Colorado demanded secrecy from Carolina," Friedman wrote. "A couple (of) executives said that, in this situation, you know what you’re being asked to retain, so you’re guessing who it could be.

"And, they bet Davidson was given a higher number than actually needed, to make it harder to guess who it was. Apparently, that’s a regular tactic."

The Lakers received Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. The Mavericks got Davis, Max Christie and a protected 2029 first-round pick while the Jazz received Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.

The trade to Carolina was shocking for Mikko Rantanen

Meanwhile, Mikko Rantanen has scored two points in five games since his trade to the Hurricanes. He has 26 goals and 40 assists for 66 points with a rating of 13. This was a major move for Rantanen and he is taking his time to settle in the lineup.

"I was shocked yesterday," Rantanen said to reporters on Jan. 25. "I was surprised. I don't really wanna get into too many details, but it was a surprise for sure."

The Carolina Hurricanes have a 32-18-4 record and are in a strong position for the playoffs as they are second in the Metropolitan Division

