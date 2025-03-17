Elliotte Friedman gets 100% real about Senators' playoff chances, calls $57,564,958 superstar an "absolute monster"

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talked about the Ottawa Senators’ playoff hopes on Monday's episode of "32 Thoughts." The Sens have a 36-25-5 record and sit fourth in the Atlantic Division. They hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Regarding the team, Friedman said:

"I'll say about Ottawa is, in years past, they would have folded after that Matthews goal, that Fluke misplay with Ullmark gifting a goal to Matthews, the old Ottawa Senators. They fold there, and they didn't. And this Ottawa team, they're gonna be a handful in the first round."

Senators are on a six-game win streak, beating strong teams like the Rangers (4–3), Red Wings (2–1), Bruins (6–3) and Maple Leafs (4–2). They have a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games.

Friedman also mentioned Sens captain Brady Tkachuk and called him an "absolute monster" in playoff games.

"I think when Tkachuk gets into playoff games as eventually, when they close this out, I think he's going to be an absolute monster in those games," Friedman said.

Tkachuk leads the team with 27 goals, while Tim Stützle has 48 assists and 68 points. The Sens have scored only 195 goals this season but have been solid defensively, allowing 187 goals. Their power play ranks 11th, and their penalty kill ranks 18th.

Elliotte Friedman also talked about Senators forward David Perron

Ottawa Senators forward David Perron has had five goals and five assists in 28 games this season. His rating is -4, and he had two goals and two assists in his last five games.

Friedman said that Perron could play well in the playoffs.

"And, you know, it was really starting to come on to David Perron, oh yes, I was," Friedman said. "And perron in the playoffs, he's just, he's a pain in the ass to play against. Just, he's starting to go to and I think he's going to be a huge player for them."

Perron scored a goal in the 4–2 win over Toronto and assisted in the 5–2 win over Philadelphia. Perron plays around 13 minutes per game. His ice time changes based on the game and the Senators will rely on his experience as they push for the playoffs.

With Tkachuk leading, the Sens are aiming for a strong playoff run. If they stay solid defensively and improve offensively, they could pose a challenge to cup contenders.

