Elliotte Friedman gives insight into Artemi Panarin-NY Rangers extension talks as $81.5M contract nears end

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 25, 2025 19:47 GMT
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
Insider reports on Artemi Panarin contract extension with the New York Rangers (Source: Imagn)

Artemi Panarin is entering the final year of his contract with the New York Rangers. He is on a seven-year deal worth $81.5 million, and is earning $11.64 million on average per season. He is eligible to sign an extension since July 1, but so far, a deal has not been inked.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the situation on Thursday's episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast. He called Panarin “the key to Rangers’ revival.” Friedman said Panarin was once the highest-paid winger in the NHL.

"He's now been surpassed," Friedman said (Timestamp: 05:57). "Mikko Rantanen and Mitch Marner are now the two highest-paid wingers in the league, at $12 million, and they're probably going to be passed by Kyle Connor and Kirill Kaprizov when they sign."
Friedman compared Panarin’s situation to Anze Kopitar (a drop to $7 million from $10 million), who took less money in 2023 to help the LA Kings. Friedman said the Rangers had a similar discussion with Panarin, but no deal has been made.

"I understand at some point this offseason, the Rangers had that kind of a conceptual discussion with Panarin," Friedman added. "Is there a way that you could do for the Rangers what Kopitar did for the Kings? And obviously, at this point in time, it hasn't happened, so I don't know where that's going to go.
"I don't know if that's going to be a possibility, but I do know that the two sides had the conversation, and obviously at this point, Panarin is unsigned, so we'll see where that one goes."

Panarin scored 37 goals and 89 points in 80 games last season. This was a massive drop from his 49-goal and 120-point season in 2023-24.

Rangers GM talked about Artemi Panarin's contract

Earlier last week, New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury commented on Artemi Panarin's contract. He praised Panarin’s impact and said the forward is in great shape. However, Drury did not share specifics about the contract talks.

“As far as the contract stuff, I've also said on record, and as you know, I don't get into negotiations publicly," Drury said on Sept. 17. "Any conversations I have with Artemi or his representation will stay that way, just private between me and him.”

If no extension is signed, Panarin will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season. Both he and the Rangers face important decisions that could shape the team’s direction for years.

The Rangers will start their season on Oct. 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
