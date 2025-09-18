NY Rangers addresses Artemi Panarin not re-signing with Blueshirts before entering final year of his $81,499,999 contract

New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury spoke about star forward Artemi Panarin on Wednesday as he heads into the final year of his contract. Panarin, who signed a seven-year deal worth just under $81.5 million in 2019, becomes eligible to sign an extension on July 1.When asked about the situation on Wednesday, Drury praised Panarin’s impact but didn't share any specifics about the contract negotiations.“He’s a huge piece of our team and organization. He does not appear to me to be slowing down. He takes the offseason serious. He looks like he's in great shape and ready to go,” Dury said.“As far as the contract stuff, I've also said on record, and as you know, I don't get into negotiations publicly. Any conversations I have with Artemi or his representation will stay that way, just private between me and him.”Artemi Panarin scored 37 goals and 89 points in 80 games last season. The Rangers open training camp on Thursday. Rangers HC Mike Sullivan’s take on Artemi PanarinMike Sullivan was hired in May as the new coach of the New York Rangers after the team missed the 2024–25 playoffs and moved on from Peter Laviolette. Sullivan had high praise for star forward Artemi Panarin:“What I can tell you is every time we played the Rangers and had our pre-scout conversations that he was on the film for a fair amount of it... I mean that with all due respect because of how talented he is and his ability to change a game. He’s a game-breaker in so many ways.&quot;Sullivan also pointed out that only a few players in the league have the kind of game-breaking ability that Panarin has.On taking over as Rangers head coach, Sullivan said he’s thrilled about the challenge and the opportunity ahead. He told the players that nothing in hockey is guaranteed and they’ll have to earn it every day.“We're going to have to go out and earn it every day and I look forward to that opportunity with this group.&quot; He added.The Rangers open their season on October 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.