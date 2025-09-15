Elliotte Friedman makes bold prediction for Hockey Canada trial players set to be reinstated

Elliotte Friedman shared his view on the players cleared in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial. The NHL announced on Friday that Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Carter Hart will be allowed to return. They can sign contracts on Oct. 15 and will be eligible to play from Dec. 1.
All five Hockey Canada players have been out of the league for nearly two years and are entering the market as unrestricted free agents.
Friedman highlighted on Monday that he does not expect them to play in Canada.
“I would be surprised if any of them played in Canada," Friedman said, via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "I think that it's much more likely they all end up in the United States if they get signed.”
Friedman also noted that Hart is drawing the most interest.
“There's definitely interest in varying degrees to some of the other players, but Hart is the one that I think has the most interest and we'll see how it all plays out,” Friedman said.
The insider added that he does not want to speculate about specific teams until he knows more.
Even with NHL clearance, Friedman believes that fan reaction will play a role in what happens next. U.S. teams are the likeliest destinations, but it will take time to see where the players continue their NHL careers.
Maple Leafs might pursue former Hockey Canada player Dillon Dube, notes Darren Dreger
NHL insider Darren Dreger discussed Dillon Dube and the possibility of him joining the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dreger mentioned Dube’s past connection with Leafs general manager Brad Treliving from their time in Calgary.
“I wouldn't be at all surprised if Treliving and the Toronto Maple Leafs put their hat in the ring and took a decent swing at Dillon Dube,” Dreger said on Monday, via "First Up."
He added that Toronto is not guaranteed to sign him but noted that the team needs a top-six forward, and Dube could fill that role.
The NHL released a statement about the five Hockey Canada players: Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod.
"Each of the players, based on in-person meetings with the league following the verdicts, expressed regret and remorse for his actions," the NHL said on Friday. "Nevertheless, we believe their conduct requires formal league-imposed discipline."
Any potential move for Dube will come with added scrutiny as the league’s discipline remains in place.
