Elliotte Friedman makes bold prediction on Marco Rossi's future with Wild despite signing 3-year contract

Elliotte Friedman spoke about Marco Rossi’s three-year, $15 million contract with the Minnesota Wild. The contract came after a delay of almost two months. On Saturday's 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said the deal worked because neither side got what it first wanted.

"I think this is a good thing for both the Wild and Rossi," Friedman said. "It was pretty clear that Minnesota wasn't getting what it wanted trade-wise. It was pretty clear that Rossi wasn't getting what he wanted long-term."

Last season ended with frustration for both sides. Rossi was moved down the lineup to the fourth line in the playoffs. Friedman said the three-year term is good for both parties involved.

"He didn't want a short-term bridge deal," Friedman said. "So they settled on 3 for 5, which I think is a very fair contract."

Friedman said the contract avoids problems before training camp. He also noted that Rossi may not finish the deal with Minnesota.

"I don't know if Marco Rossi is going to finish out his term as a Wild player," Friedman said. "It's not that common here ... And I think in the long run everybody here will benefit."

"... But I will bet you 3 years from now the Wild and Rossi will look back and say it was a good thing that we did this and didn't let this linger.

Apart from playoff tensions, Marco Rossi had a strong season in 2024-25. He recorded 60 points, including 24 goals and 36 assists. He played in every game for the second straight year. In the playoffs, he had three points in six games.

Wild GM affirmed faith in Marco Rossi

The contract keeps Marco Rossi under team control through 2027-28. He has become one of Austria’s most successful NHL players. Meanwhile, Wild general manager Bill Guerin expressed his belief in Rossi's development.

"Marco’s shown steady progress," Guerin said, via NHL.com. "And we hope he just continues to do that. I think he’s just kind of scratching the surface, and I think this three-year contract gives him a good runway to really turn into the player that he can eventually become."

The deal gives Minnesota stability at the second-line center position. It also allows Rossi to prove his value over time. Both sides will focus on the new season, which will start in October.

