Elliotte Friedman makes eye-catching claim on Nazem Kadri-Flames trade buzz ahead of his 1000th game

On Saturday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri on Hockey Night in Canada. Kadri is getting attention because of the Flames' underwhelming start to this season. They have won just one out of nine games, and are sitting last in the Pacific Division and last in the league as well.&quot;There's a lot going on here in Calgary, because he's a hugely popular player and a very good one,&quot; Friedman said.Offensively, the Flames are averaging 1.67 goals per game. Defensively, they are allowing 3.78 goals per game. So, they are facing issues in both zones this season. Now, is this going to lead to a big move by the team?If yes, the change could start with Kadri, who has five points so far (one goal and four assists). Last season, Kadri scored 35 goals and had 67 points. ESPN projects him to finish with 9 goals and 46 points at this pace. So, considering this drop, Calgary may trade him if its performance does not improve.But Friedman believes that the Flames will not trade Kadri before his 1000th NHL game. Kadri currently has 994 games played, so six more to complete that milestone.&quot;Number one, there is zero chance (for his trade). He is not going anywhere before he plays the game, Number 1000; he's at 994 right now,&quot; Friedman said. &quot;It's obviously a huge deal to him, his family, and the Flames, and nothing will happen before that 1,000th game is played soon.&quot;Friedman also confirmed that Kadri no longer has a full no-trade clause. He now has a 13-team no-trade list. So, teams are trying to see if they are on it.&quot;I do think one thing that's (what is) happening is - all these teams are trying to find out, am I on that list?&quot; Friedman said. &quot;Because if I am and I want him, what are we going to have to do to sell him on the potential of coming to us, if Calgary decides to go down there?&quot;So there's a lot going on here in Calgary, because he's a hugely popular player and a very good one.&quot;So, Trade talks will likely wait until Kadri's 1000th game, but till then, teams are going to inquire about their chances.Pierre LeBrun's comments on the Flames being a 'seller'Earlier on Friday, Insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic said Calgary could be a seller in December or January. He factored in their start to the season and based his prediction on that.&quot;What Calgary’s tough early-season schedule and sluggish start have done is plant the seed of where the front office’s focus will go come December or January if things don’t turn around,&quot; LeBrun wrote in his column. &quot;The Flames will likely be sellers unless they get going soon.&quot;Looking at the entire situation in Calgary, and Kadri nearing his 1000th game, we can expect Kadri to remain with the team for some time. Trade decisions, if any, will likely happen after that. But, until then, the team will focus on improving its season.