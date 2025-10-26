  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Nazem Kadri
  • Elliotte Friedman makes eye-catching claim on Nazem Kadri-Flames trade buzz ahead of his 1000th game

Elliotte Friedman makes eye-catching claim on Nazem Kadri-Flames trade buzz ahead of his 1000th game

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 26, 2025 19:02 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
Elliotte Friedman makes eye-catching claim on Nazem Kadri-Flames trade buzz ahead of his 1000th game - Source: Imagn

On Saturday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri on Hockey Night in Canada. Kadri is getting attention because of the Flames' underwhelming start to this season. They have won just one out of nine games, and are sitting last in the Pacific Division and last in the league as well.

Ad
"There's a lot going on here in Calgary, because he's a hugely popular player and a very good one," Friedman said.

Offensively, the Flames are averaging 1.67 goals per game. Defensively, they are allowing 3.78 goals per game. So, they are facing issues in both zones this season. Now, is this going to lead to a big move by the team?

If yes, the change could start with Kadri, who has five points so far (one goal and four assists). Last season, Kadri scored 35 goals and had 67 points. ESPN projects him to finish with 9 goals and 46 points at this pace. So, considering this drop, Calgary may trade him if its performance does not improve.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But Friedman believes that the Flames will not trade Kadri before his 1000th NHL game. Kadri currently has 994 games played, so six more to complete that milestone.

"Number one, there is zero chance (for his trade). He is not going anywhere before he plays the game, Number 1000; he's at 994 right now," Friedman said. "It's obviously a huge deal to him, his family, and the Flames, and nothing will happen before that 1,000th game is played soon."
Ad

Friedman also confirmed that Kadri no longer has a full no-trade clause. He now has a 13-team no-trade list. So, teams are trying to see if they are on it.

"I do think one thing that's (what is) happening is - all these teams are trying to find out, am I on that list?" Friedman said. "Because if I am and I want him, what are we going to have to do to sell him on the potential of coming to us, if Calgary decides to go down there?
Ad
"So there's a lot going on here in Calgary, because he's a hugely popular player and a very good one."
Ad

So, Trade talks will likely wait until Kadri's 1000th game, but till then, teams are going to inquire about their chances.

Pierre LeBrun's comments on the Flames being a 'seller'

Earlier on Friday, Insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic said Calgary could be a seller in December or January. He factored in their start to the season and based his prediction on that.

Ad
"What Calgary’s tough early-season schedule and sluggish start have done is plant the seed of where the front office’s focus will go come December or January if things don’t turn around," LeBrun wrote in his column. "The Flames will likely be sellers unless they get going soon."

Looking at the entire situation in Calgary, and Kadri nearing his 1000th game, we can expect Kadri to remain with the team for some time. Trade decisions, if any, will likely happen after that. But, until then, the team will focus on improving its season.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications