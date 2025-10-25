NHL Rumors: 'Frustrated' Flames gauging trade market amid sluggish start; Rasmus Andersson draws growing interest

The Calgary Flames are off to a rough start this season, with seven losses out of nine games. They are sitting last in the Pacific Division with just three points. But what's far worse is that they are at the bottom of the League this year.

Ad

Now, one area that has contributed the most to their poor rank is their offense. The team averages only 1.67 goals per game. But their defense is not good either, as they are allowing 3.78 goals per game (only three teams are doing worse than them). Their star forward, Nazem Kadri, has just five points this season.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic wrote that the team’s struggles could force management to make changes. He said Calgary could become seller by December or January if things do not improve.

Ad

Trending

"What Calgary’s tough early-season schedule and sluggish start have done is plant the seed of where the front office’s focus will go come December or January if things don’t turn around," LeBrun wrote on Friday. "The Flames will likely be sellers unless they get going soon."

Rasmus Andersson may be their top trade piece if that happens.

Ad

"Their top asset will be top-four defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who is a pending unrestricted free agent." LeBrun wrote.

Andersson is in the final year of his six-year, $27.3 million deal. He will be an unrestricted free agent if no new deal is reached. Drafted by Calgary in 2015, this season he has scored two goals and is averaging over 23 minutes per game.

Rasmus Andersson's future with the Calgary Flames

Talks between Rasmus Andersson and the team have not moved forward since NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that both sides are far apart. He believes Andersson will not consider a discount,

Ad

"Is there even a scenario where he stays unless he takes a massive discount?" Seravalli said about Andersson's future. "I think the answer is no. I don't know that the Flames are really that comfortable going the distance."

Calgary’s slow start has made contract talks more difficult. But if the team continues to struggle, trade interest in him will increase.

Ad

Analyst Elliotte Friedman went to the extent of suggesting Calgary to tank the season.

"I think the Calgary Flames, the best thing they can do is, if this is the year where they say, 'All right, do we have to feel some pain?' This is a really good draft," Friedman said.

So, Calgary’s front office may have tough decisions to make soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama