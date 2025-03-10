Elliotte Friedman makes his thoughts known on Lou Lamoriello's 'interesting' comment post Brock Nelson's Avalanche trade

NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman weighed in on the circumstances surrounding veteran center Brock Nelson's trade to the Colorado Avalanche. The New York Islanders traded Nelson on Thursday in exchange for two players and draft picks.

Nelson had made his NHL debut for the Islanders during the 2013 Stanley Cup playoffs and was part of the franchise till his move. On Monday's edition of Sportsnet's "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman gave his take on Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello's public statements about the trade.

“I thought it was really interesting," Friedman said. “He (Lamoriello) gave a lot of good answers about what he was thinking, about how he wanted Brock Nelson to stay.

“He told everybody involved who was interested in that race; if they were getting Nelson they were giving up their No. 1 prospect. Or who the Islanders identify as their No. 1 prospect. It was a good look into his and the Islanders’ thought process about that trade.”

Friedman also shared his thoughts on Lamoriello and the New York Islanders’ long-term plans.

“He said a rebuild in this league takes 10 years. And it was interesting to hear him say that, like the Islanders have no desire, obviously, for that.”

On Saturday, Lamoriello told reporters that the franchise would have liked to retain Nelson.

“You have a center iceman like that, and just can't lose a player like that,” Lamoriello said via NHL.com. “It's hard to replace, but we made an offer that we felt was fair and for the length of terms that we felt was good for him and what he can bring to the team, and it wasn't enough.”

Brock Nelson excited to jump into the playoff race with the Avs

On Friday, Nelson spoke to reporters after practice. Nelson shared his first reaction after learning he was being traded.

“Once I found out, I told them I’m excited to be here," Nelson said. "Such an electric team that has a chance to win and then make a run at it. I’m happy to be a part of it. They saw I’d be a good fit to try and help."

The center made his debut during the Avs’ 7-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. He notched an assist on the night as well. Colorado's next game is against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

