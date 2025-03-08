‘Jacked up’ Brock Nelson makes his feelings known after being traded to Colorado Avalanche 

Colorado Avalanche's latest acquisition Brock Nelson opened up about his emotions following the trade. The New York Islanders traded the 33-year-old on Thursday as part of a multiplayer deal.

Nelson is set to make his debut for the Avs against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Nelson spoke with reporters during a session on Friday.

"A lot of excitement," Nelson said. "I'm jacked up. Once I found out, I told them I’m excited to be here. Such an electric team that has a chance to win and then make a run at it. I’m happy to be a part that they would be a good fit to try and help." [0:35]

He added that the trade had been a “bit of a whirlwind.”

“It was nice to get out there and get on the ice, and play and get after it, get to know the staff and the facility," he added. "Got to get ready for tomorrow, but lots of emotions and traveling today, but nice to get out there and to play."[0:05]

Nelson was in the final year of a six-year, $36-million deal with the Islanders. He stayed with the franchise since being drafted in 2010. He has been the leading goalscorer for the Islanders in their past five seasons. Moreover, he has 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points in 61 games this season.

On Thursday, the Islanders traded Nelson and forward prospect William Dufour in exchange for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Oliver Kylington (who they subsequently traded to the Anaheim Ducks); forward prospect Calum Ritchie; a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 draft.

Brock Nelson eager to help Colorado Avalanche make the playoffs

Brock Nelson has traded up; from a team that is 13th in the Eastern Conference with virtually no hope of making the playoffs to one that is actively fighting for a direct spot.

The Avs have 76 points from 63 games this season and are currently occupying the third playoff spot in the Central Division. Nelson shared his first reaction on hearing about his trade.

“I guess a lot of emotions, but you hear that you're immediately in a tight race, playoff race, seeding ... jockeying for a spot and a chance to win it," Nelson said. "So lots of excitement, energy...But at the same time, just happy to be here and get the ball rolling.” [1:35]

The Avs will host the Leafs on Saturday and then face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

