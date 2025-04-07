Elliotte Friedman offers unique perspective into Alex Ovechkin's historic feat surpassing Wayne Gretzky's all-time record

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin breaking the all-time goal-scoring record. During Monday’s edition of the “32 Thoughts” podcast, Friedman talked about how much the Capitals’ strong season energized the Russian forward.

“Washington starts this year, they're really good, and he's (Ovechkin’s) energized,” Friedman said. “I think the strong season of the Capitals, the chance to win the President's Trophy, that is a very big part of this story because Ovechkin sees a good team, and he sees the possibility of a winner, and he's energized. I think the two things go hand in hand."

The 39-year-old scored his 895th goal at 7:26 of the second period during the Capitals’ 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Ovechkin broke the record of 894 goals set by Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, who was also present at UBS Arena. The Russian left wing collected a cross-ice pass from center Tom Wilson on the right and scored with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

According to NHL stats, Ovechkin has scored 43.9% (393 of 895) of his goals from the left circle or above. The game was halted for a 15-minute ceremony to commemorate the record.

"What a day, huh?” Ovechkin said during his on-ice ceremony. “Like I always said, all the time, it's a team sport, and without my boys - the whole organization, the fans, the trainers, coaches - I would never be standing here, and obviously I would never pass the 'Great One.' So, fellas, thank you very much.”

Gretzky and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also presented Ovechkin with a special oil painting to mark the achievement.

Elliotte Friedman brings up Alex Ovechkin’s chances in the MVP race

During the podcast, Elliotte Friedman brought up the question of the 39-year-old Ovechkin not being discussed as a possible winner in the ongoing MVP race. He said the Russian forward’s record-breaking production and the Washington Capitals’ performance this season made him a viable candidate.

“One of the people who I really respect the most around the league, he says to me, 'It's crazy that people aren't talking about him in this MVP race,'" Friedman said. “That maybe he doesn't win. There's other great candidates out there: Draisaitl, Hellebuyck, MacKinnon, Kucherov, Eichel, name who you want to name.

"But he thinks that, A, this is one of the two best teams in the NHL this season, and B, the pace he's scored at. He doesn't understand how people aren't talking about Ovechkin as a potential Hart Trophy candidate."

Ovechkin has scored 42 goals in 61 games this season, despite missing 16 games with a broken fibula.

