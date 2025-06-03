Quinn Hughes was a standout performer for the Vancouver Canucks, despite the team's struggling season that led to missing the playoffs and eventually the departure of head coach Rick Tocchet.

Ad

Hughes' future is uncertain as he approaches the end of his six-year, $47 million contract, set to expire after the 2026-27 season, when he'll become an unrestricted free agent.

While the Canucks aim to retain Quinn Hughes long-term, the Canucks captain has expressed interest in playing with his brothers, Jack and Luke, who are with the New Jersey Devils, fueling speculation about his future.

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 650 suggested that trade rumors surrounding Hughes are tied to the Canucks' poor performance. He noted that when the club reached the second round of the playoffs last term and pushed the Oilers to seven games, such speculation was absent.

Ad

Trending

"Last year when they went to the second round of the playoffs and took Edmonton to seven games, nobody was talking about any of this stuff. Nobody. And this year, they have a nightmare year. They trade Miller, they miss the playoffs, their coach leaves. Now this comes out," Friedman said.

However, the team's challenging year, marked by trading J.T. Miller, missing the playoffs, and losing their coach, has amplified these discussions.

Ad

(1:30 onwards)

"I look at it this way — if you're Quinn Hughes, I think more than anything else, he wants to win. And if the Vancouver Canucks are in a situation where they can win, I don't think we're hearing a lot of this noise."

Hughes is going to start looking and saying, “I don't want to be somewhere where I'm not going to win.” So I don't think this is a question if the Canucks are a winner. I think it's purely a question because they're not going very well." he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Friedman believes that if the Canucks were winning, Quinn Hughes' desire to stay would outweight other factors, but the team's struggles have raised questions about his long-term commitment.

Jim Rutherford and Canucks committed to keeping Quinn Hughes

Earlier in April, the Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations, Jim Rutherford, stressed that the team cannot afford to lose Quinn Hughes and will do everything possible to retain him, but ultimately the decision will be Hughes'.

Ad

“This franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes and we will do everything we can to keep him here, but at the end of the day, it will be his decision,” Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford via NHL."

Hughes accumulated 76 points through 16 goals and 60 assists in 68 games this season.

Also Read: 5 Canucks players and personnel detrimental to retool roster after missing playoffs feat. Elias Pettersson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama