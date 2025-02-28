Elliotte Friedman pinpoints Toronto Maple Leafs' "4 assets" potential trade partners demand including top prospects Cowan & Minten

The Toronto Maple Leafs face a crucial decision as the March 7 NHL trade deadline draws closer. With teams looking to bolster their rosters, the Maple Leafs are being targeted for specific assets.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported in his latest 32 Thoughts column that several teams are interested in acquiring Easton Cowan, Ben Danford and Fraser Minten, along with the Leafs' 2026 first-round draft pick.

Friedman suggested that if the Toronto Maple Leafs want to make significant moves to improve their roster, they will need to decide which of these assets they are willing to trade.

"There are four people/assets potential trade partners ask from Toronto: Easton Cowan, Ben Danford, Fraser Minten and their 2026 first-rounder. If they want to do anything significant, they’ll have to decide which of those they’d part," Friedman wrote.

The Leafs possess a wealth of high-end prospects that are attracting significant interest from teams as the trade deadline approaches. Prospects like Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten are particularly coveted, with their potential considered comparable to a 2025 first-round pick.

Trading either young player would be a significant move, as could become full-time NHL players as soon as next season. It will be interesting to see how the Leafs strategize their plan regarding these assets.

Toronto Maple Leafs linked to Mikko Rantanen

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly exploring options to sign star forward Mikko Rantanen ahead of the trade deadline. The 28-year-old has accumulated 69 points through 27 goals and 42 assists in 58 games with the Avalanche and the Hurricanes this season.

According to NHL insider Nick Kypreos, the club is willing to offer a package that includes a top prospect, Bobby McMann, and a draft pick in an attempt to lure Rantanen to Toronto.

Rantanen was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes by the Colorado Avalanche last month. However, his future remains uncertain with the Hurricanes, with reports suggesting that Rantanen could explore other options as well.

With the trade deadline approaching, the possibility of Mikko Rantanen joining the Toronto Maple Leafs is a real possibility and a storyline worth watching closely.

