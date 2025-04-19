Elliotte Friedman points out Ottawa Senators advantage over Toronto Maple Leafs in playoffs Round 1 battle

Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Ottawa Senators in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is their first playoff meeting in almost 20 years. Toronto finished with 108 points, winning the Atlantic Division. It is their fourth straight season reaching 100 points.
Meanwhile, Ottawa had 40 wins and is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The series will begin on April 20, with both teams looking to make a strong playoff run.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman thinks Ottawa has one clear advantage. On the April 19 episode of 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said keeping emotions in check will be very important.
He pointed out that Ottawa has players who are good at getting under the opponent’s skin, while naming Brady Tkachuk, David Perron, and Ridly Greig as the experts in that aspect.
"I really do believe that keeping cool is going to be a big deal. There's a lot of guys on these two teams that can get under people's skin, and I think that's going to be a big part of Ottawa strategy, Chuck, Peron, Ridley, Greg, those kinds of guys," Friedman said. [2:06:12]
Toronto also has players who can create frustration, but Friedman said Ottawa’s players are better at it. If the Maple Leafs lose their cool, it could hurt them.
"And I think Toronto, they have some guys like that, but Ottawa's guys. They're, they're like, experts at it. And, you know, Toronto is going to have to keep its cool," Friedman added.
Friedman also mentioned that Leafs forward Matthew Knies can continue his two-way presence in the playoffs.
"I think Matthew Knies.... he is not Tkachuk, but he can have a Tkachuk-like presence," Friedman said. [2:04:59]
Analyst Frankie Corrado thinks Toronto may have an advantage in preparation against Ottawa Senators
On Friday, TSN’s Craig Button and Frankie Corrado joined Gino Reda to talk about the Leafs-Senators series. Corrado said the Leafs aren't feeling heavy pressure, but past playoff losses still affect them.
"This is somewhere in the middle, and there's a lot of scar tissue that goes with the Toronto Maple Leafs come playoff time, and this is an Ottawa Senators team that is new to the party," Frankie Corrado said. (3:27)
Corrado believes the Leafs are stronger this year, with better defense and goaltending. He mentioned Mitch Marner's strong season, which could help them in the playoffs. Although the Ottawa Senators are excited, Corrado noted their lack of experience could be a challenge.
