Elliotte Friedman points out Ottawa Senators advantage over Toronto Maple Leafs in playoffs Round 1 battle

Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Ottawa Senators in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is their first playoff meeting in almost 20 years. Toronto finished with 108 points, winning the Atlantic Division. It is their fourth straight season reaching 100 points.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ottawa had 40 wins and is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The series will begin on April 20, with both teams looking to make a strong playoff run.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman thinks Ottawa has one clear advantage. On the April 19 episode of 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said keeping emotions in check will be very important.

He pointed out that Ottawa has players who are good at getting under the opponent’s skin, while naming Brady Tkachuk, David Perron, and Ridly Greig as the experts in that aspect.

Ad

Trending

"I really do believe that keeping cool is going to be a big deal. There's a lot of guys on these two teams that can get under people's skin, and I think that's going to be a big part of Ottawa strategy, Chuck, Peron, Ridley, Greg, those kinds of guys," Friedman said. [2:06:12]

Toronto also has players who can create frustration, but Friedman said Ottawa’s players are better at it. If the Maple Leafs lose their cool, it could hurt them.

Ad

"And I think Toronto, they have some guys like that, but Ottawa's guys. They're, they're like, experts at it. And, you know, Toronto is going to have to keep its cool," Friedman added.

Friedman also mentioned that Leafs forward Matthew Knies can continue his two-way presence in the playoffs.

"I think Matthew Knies.... he is not Tkachuk, but he can have a Tkachuk-like presence," Friedman said. [2:04:59]

Ad

Ad

Analyst Frankie Corrado thinks Toronto may have an advantage in preparation against Ottawa Senators

On Friday, TSN’s Craig Button and Frankie Corrado joined Gino Reda to talk about the Leafs-Senators series. Corrado said the Leafs aren't feeling heavy pressure, but past playoff losses still affect them.

"This is somewhere in the middle, and there's a lot of scar tissue that goes with the Toronto Maple Leafs come playoff time, and this is an Ottawa Senators team that is new to the party," Frankie Corrado said. (3:27)

Ad

Corrado believes the Leafs are stronger this year, with better defense and goaltending. He mentioned Mitch Marner's strong season, which could help them in the playoffs. Although the Ottawa Senators are excited, Corrado noted their lack of experience could be a challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama