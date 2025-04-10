Elliotte Friedman reveals Alex Ovechkin's historic goal wasn’t the only record the Capitals star set on Sunday 

Alex Ovechkin made NHL history on Sunday by scoring his 895th goal and moving past Wayne Gretzky for the most goals ever. But per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the "Great Eight" also set another record that day: the most merchandise sales ever by an NHL player in one day.

"Alexander Ovechkin’s historic goal wasn’t the only record he set on Sunday. Fanatics indicated he launched the most merchandise sales ever by an NHL player in one day." Friedman wrote in his Wednesday's column.

"Ovechkin was the top-selling athlete across all sports and the Capitals were the top-selling team across all sports."

This shows how big the moment was for fans and the sport, and Ovechkin’s success reached far beyond the ice.

Alex Ovechkin scored the record-breaking goal at UBS Arena against the NY Islanders. It was a power-play goal from his usual spot, with a pass from Tom Wilson. He celebrated on the ice with his family after scoring. Gretzky was there, too, and showed support for the 'record breaker.'

"You know, he's 'The Great One.' He was the best player in hockey history and to have support from him, it's tremendous," Ovechkin said, via NHL.com. "It's such a big honor for me to know him, to have dinner with him, and, obviously, to break his record. And he was there. His family was there. It's the biggest moment in my life, obviously. I still can't believe it's happening but yeah, it's a tremendous feeling."

Alex Ovechkin talked about his new record on National TV

Alex Ovechkin spoke about the moment on national TV during an interview on Good Morning America. He said it was special for him, the team, and all hockey fans. He also thanked his family and supporters. The 39-year-old is now in his 20th NHL season.

"It was a tremendous moment for hockey, for myself, for the Capitals organization, for all fans, obviously, for my family," Ovechkin said, talking about his new goal record."Yeah, no one thought this was going to be broken."

Ovechkin has scored 30 goals in 19 seasons and over 50 in nine. This season, he has 42 goals in 61 games, showcasing his consistent performances en route to the "most goals" milestone.

Alex Ovechkin is also using his record to help others. He launched a campaign with the V Foundation to support cancer research. For every goal he scores, he will donate to the cause.

