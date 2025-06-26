Elliotte Friedman reveals latest NHL BoG meeting talking points: future of deferred-salary contracts, "permanent" EBUG & more

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on the key talking points discussed during the latest NHL Board of Governors meeting in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Friedman's insights provide a glimpse into the league's plans for the future. One key proposal on the table is shortening the maximum length of player contracts.

"Dropping maximum-length contracts from eight years (your own player) and seven (another team's free agent), to seven and six, respectively," Friedman said.

The aim of this change is to reduce concerns about potential risks that come with long-term contracts. At the same time, the league is also considering extending draft rights to age 22, a shift from how the system currently works.

Furthermore, there's a proposal to allow some first-round picks from the Canadian Hockey League to have earlier American Hockey League eligibility, potentially one per NHL club.

Perhaps the most significant change on the table is the elimination of deferred-salary contracts, a practice that has become increasingly common in recent years. Another interesting idea being discussed is the introduction of a full-time emergency backup goalie role.

"Creation of a “permanent” EBUG to practise and travel with their NHL team," Elliotte Friedman added.

This shift could provide more stability and preparedness for teams in the event of unexpected goaltender injuries or illnesses. Finally, Friedman noted that the league is exploring adjustments to revenue sharing aimed at supporting mid-tier teams.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman shares expansion update

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that while deputy commissioner Bill Daly gave an overview of the expressions of interest in expansion, there was nothing concrete to report. Bettmans said:

“In terms of the expressions of interest, but there's nothing new. We have no pending applications and we're not seeking to initiate a formal process at this point.”

When asked if there was a set expansion fee like there was for the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken, Bettman didn't provide specifics.

“To the extent that there have been expressions of interest, we talk generally about it. But nothing we need to get into.” Bettman said,

Gary Bettman remained vague about both the level of interest and the potential cost of expansion.

