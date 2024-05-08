Ottawa Senators were in search of a head coach and they have finally decided their head coach and it's not Craig Berube. The senators selected Travis Green as their head coach, they wanted someone who held players to a very high standard and Green fit the criteria perfectly.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on the real reason behind Berube not landing the coaching role, citing both logistical and financial factors.

In a statement shared by SENS TALK on Twitter, Friedman remarked,

"I do think they went pretty far down the road with Craig Berube and whether it was because-I've seen some reports that Berube felt there were better setups elsewhere. I do think there was some financial question about it. Berube is in a higher stratosphere."

Berube's stature in the coaching realm commanded a significant financial commitment, potentially exceeding what the Senators were prepared to allocate for the head coaching position.

"And I always want to be careful with this kind of stuff ... I think that Berube, and quite rightly, everybody is more than welcome to decide what their worth is and Berube is in a stratosphere where, um, you know, the Senators just felt that there-I just think that they felt there was a better option or jut a situation where it didn't make sense for them."

While Berube's credentials and experience are noteworthy, it appears that the Senators found a better fit for their team dynamics and financial structure in Travis Green.

"They're the ones that should explain it. But I do think that they were interested and I do think they went pretty far down the path."

While Craig Berube's candidacy was actively considered, the Senators' assessment led them in a different direction, culminating in the appointment of Green as their head coach.

Elliotte Friedman hints that the Maple Leafs could hire Craig Berube

Elliotte Friedman's recent comments on his "32 Thoughts" podcast have intensified speculation about Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe's future. Friedman hinted that Keefe's tenure may be nearing its end, with former Stanley Cup-winning coach Craig Berube emerging as a potential replacement.

"I do think the Maple Leafs are gonna look at what else is out there," Friedman said. "It's impossible to believe they don't have some ideas. It's also impossible to believe knowing the way this organization thinks and knowing the way that they constructed their roster, especially during the season that they haven't or wouldn't have considered someone like (Craig) Berube."

Berube's reputation for a disciplined coaching style, defensive expertise, and playoff success contrasts starkly with the Leafs' recent postseason defensive deficiencies. Friedman's analysis suggests Berube could bring a much-needed culture shift.