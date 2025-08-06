Elliotte Friedman says Jets core "really believe in themselves" despite Kyle Connor & Adam Lowry's expiring contracts 

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has offered some intriguing insights into the Winnipeg Jets and their core group of players. According to Friedman, the Jets' players &quot;really believe in themselves&quot; despite the looming contract situations of star forwards Kyle Connor and Adam Lowry. Connor and Lowry are both entering the final year of their current deals, and their future with the Jets has been a topic of much speculation. However, Friedman believes the strong bond within the Jets’ core could be a major factor for their future. “This Jets group really believes in themselves. And not only do they really believe in themselves, but they really like each other as a group.&quot; Friedman said on the &quot;32 Thoughts&quot; podcast. &quot;The one thing the Jets have going for them right now is they have a group of players who really like each other and really like competing together,&quot; he added. Friedman further pointed out that the Jets' decision to extend Dylan Samberg on a deal with a $5.75 million cap hit signals their intent to keep their core intact. He also said that while there's some uncertainty around the contract situations of Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor, the players within the team remain optimistic. &quot;It's obvious to me, from what I heard about the signings of Vilardi and Samberg, is that as a team, it's a group of guys that really like being around each other, which is very important,&quot; Friedman explained. Friedman believes this closeness and shared belief within the team could be a crucial factor in the potential re-signings of these two important players. NHL analyst on Winnipeg Jets prospect Nikita ChibrikovJets Nation's Evan Waldner believes Nikita Chibrikov is closer than many expect to earning a full-time role with the Jets. Waldner noted that the young prospect has the tools to turn heads at training camp and potentially secure a spot on the NHL roster sooner rather than later. “Chibrikov is an offensively-minded winger with excellent skating ability. He's relentless in the offensive zone, has slick hands, and owns a strong shot,” Waldner said. &quot;But if he wants to become a more complete player, his defensive game will need to improve,&quot; he added. While his offensive upside is evident, gaining more NHL experience is key to his growth, noted Waldner. With openings available on the Jets' third line, Waldner sees no reason why that opportunity shouldn’t come his way in the near future.