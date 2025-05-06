Elliotte Friedman sent Maple Leafs a grave warning against "Toronto's biggest tormentor" Brad Marchand ahead of Game 1

NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman sent a grave warning to the Toronto Maple Leafs about their upcoming matchup against Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers. The two teams face off in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Monday.

Ad

On Sportsnet, Friedman recalled how Marchand has long been a thorn in the Maple Leafs’ flesh in playoff battles with the Bruins. He referenced the 2018 first-round series when Marchand had made headlines for licking Leafs forward Leo Komarov.

"Remember the licking phase that was Leo Komarov?," Friedman said. "Marchand always talks a big game."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Friedman highlighted Marchand's key moments in the 2019 playoffs against Toronto, noting how he had tied Game 6 at 1-1 with the Leafs leading the series 3-2 before adding an empty-netter to force a Game 7. The Bruins went on to dominate the deciding game 5-1 to advance.

Finally, Friedman noted Marchand's play in last year's playoff matchup, where he battled Timothy Liljegren into the boards:

"He didn't give it to Marner, but he sure gave it to Liljegren."

Ad

Marchand was traded from Boston to Florida at this year's trade deadline, meaning the Maple Leafs won't be able to avoid facing their longtime playoff nemesis. Friedman made it clear that Marchand's pestering presence will still loom large over the series despite being in a Panthers jersey now.

"Brad Marchand, Toronto's biggest tormentor is now a Florida Panther," Friedman warned.

Brad Marchand spent 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins, suiting up for them from 2009 through 2025.

Ad

Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube on "hard" game by Brad Marchand and Panthers

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube recognized the physical, hard-nosed style that the Florida Panthers and Brad Marchand bring to the ice. He pointed out that Florida thrives on aggressive forechecking and relentless pressure, calling their style of play intense and constantly in your face.

“Look, our guys, we're a physical team, too, and we have to go out and be physical ourselves. We've got to initiate as much as possible,” Berube said. (per NHL.com)

Ad

"Yeah, you're going to get banged around. They're going to come. They're going to do all they can. That's just part of it."

Berube drew parallels with the Maple Leafs' recent matchup against the Ottawa Senators, where they effectively navigated a similarly physical game plan,

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama