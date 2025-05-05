Panthers HC Paul Maurice gets 100% real about Craig Berube-coached Maple Leafs - "They are more patient" 

Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their second-round series on Monday. This is the second time the teams will meet in the playoffs, with the Panthers winning their last matchup in 2023 in five games. The Leafs are looking to get back at them this year.

Ad

Berube became Toronto's coach on May 17, 2024, replacing Sheldon Keefe, who was fired on May 9. Before joining the Leafs, he worked as an analyst for Turner Sports after being let go by the St. Louis Blues in December 2023.

In a recent press conference, Florida coach Paul Maurice discussed how Toronto has evolved under Berube.

"There’s more patience in their game," Maurice said on Monday, via the Toronto Sun's Terry Koshan. "Maybe in the past, it was an attack mindset kind of offensively all time and now they are more patient.

Ad

Trending

"They will put more pucks deep ... I would say maybe more of a mature game."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the 2025 playoffs, William Nylander is leading the Maple Leafs with nine points in six games (three goals and six assists) while Mitch Marner has a team-high seven assists. Their scoring is well spread out, with contributions from players like Matthew Knies and John Tavares.

Paul Maurice jokes about Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner’s ‘extra energy’ for Game 1 after becoming a dad

Mitch Marner and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday. Marner missed practice to be with his family, and the Leafs confirmed that his absence was for the birth. The timing was perfect, as it was just one day before Marner’s 28th birthday and before Game 1 of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers.

Ad

Florida coach Paul Maurice joked that Marner might have extra energy for the game.

"It’s not on the pre-scout board: Watch out for the new dads!" Maurice said on Monday, via Sportsnet's Luke Fox.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During a press conference, Marner reflected on becoming a father.

"A really special moment," Marner said on Monday, via The Hockey News.I"It was just an incredible moment, something that’s hard to explain, and as a parent, I think everyone feels it, but it’s something really cool."

Marner had a strong performance in the first round with one goal and seven assists in six games, helping the Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama