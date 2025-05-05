Panthers HC Paul Maurice gets 100% real about Craig Berube-coached Maple Leafs - "They are more patient" 

Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their second-round series on Monday. This is the second time the teams will meet in the playoffs, with the Panthers winning their last matchup in 2023 in five games. The Leafs are looking to get back at them this year.
Berube became Toronto's coach on May 17, 2024, replacing Sheldon Keefe, who was fired on May 9. Before joining the Leafs, he worked as an analyst for Turner Sports after being let go by the St. Louis Blues in December 2023.
In a recent press conference, Florida coach Paul Maurice discussed how Toronto has evolved under Berube.
"There’s more patience in their game," Maurice said on Monday, via the Toronto Sun's Terry Koshan. "Maybe in the past, it was an attack mindset kind of offensively all time and now they are more patient.
"They will put more pucks deep ... I would say maybe more of a mature game."
In the 2025 playoffs, William Nylander is leading the Maple Leafs with nine points in six games (three goals and six assists) while Mitch Marner has a team-high seven assists. Their scoring is well spread out, with contributions from players like Matthew Knies and John Tavares.
Paul Maurice jokes about Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner’s ‘extra energy’ for Game 1 after becoming a dad
Mitch Marner and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday. Marner missed practice to be with his family, and the Leafs confirmed that his absence was for the birth. The timing was perfect, as it was just one day before Marner’s 28th birthday and before Game 1 of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers.
Florida coach Paul Maurice joked that Marner might have extra energy for the game.
"It’s not on the pre-scout board: Watch out for the new dads!" Maurice said on Monday, via Sportsnet's Luke Fox.
During a press conference, Marner reflected on becoming a father.
"A really special moment," Marner said on Monday, via The Hockey News.I"It was just an incredible moment, something that’s hard to explain, and as a parent, I think everyone feels it, but it’s something really cool."
Marner had a strong performance in the first round with one goal and seven assists in six games, helping the Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators.
