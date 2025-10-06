Elliotte Friedman teases upcoming ‘clarity’ on Connor McDavid’s future with the Oilers amid extension talks

Connor McDavid’s contract talks with the Edmonton Oilers are getting attention again. Elliotte Friedman said on Monday that the star center wants to give the team some clarity on his future before the season starts. The NHL insider believes McDavid will either sign an extension soon or explain why he is not ready to do so.
“I do think that McDavid wants to give the Oilers clarity before the season begins by either signing or explaining why specifically he wouldn't sign,” Friedman said (5:11), via the "32 Thoughts" podcast.
Oilers fans could expect some clarity in the next few days.
Friedman also noted that McDavid feels a strong sense of loyalty toward teammates like Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse. It could play a big part in his decision to stay, even if the new contract ends up being a short-term one.
"I think there's a real loyalty there to the players that either he's grown up with Draisaitl, like Nugent-Hopkins and Nurse, or the players who have come that he has grown to have a great relationship with, and that's why I believe he's going to sign. I think if he does, it'll be short-term," Friedman said.
McDavid is in final year of his eight-year $100 million deal, which carries a $12.5 million cap hit per season. Despite all the talk about money and term, McDavid has been clear that winning remains his top priority.
“I put everything I have into this and deserve to be paid what I feel is fair,” McDavid said in September, via NHL.com. “With that being said, there is a salary cap and my only desire is to win, so trying to figure out that balance is tricky.”
McDavid continues to lead Edmonton on the ice, recording 33 points in 22 playoff games last season. However, the Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.
Darren Dreger on Connor McDavid’s contract extension delay
NHL insider Darren Dreger also gave an update last week on Connor McDavid’s contract situation with the Edmonton Oilers. He said there is no conflict between McDavid and the team, but some nervousness is building. Specifically, Oilers owner Daryl Katz is starting to get antsy about the delay.
"There's no animosity here," Dreger said on Friday, via the "Barn Burner" podcast. "Is there nervousness building? Sure, you know, I mean, Daryl Katz is probably getting a little antsy, the owner of the Edmonton Oilers."
Dreger added that the Oilers are ready to ink the deal whenever McDavid decides to. If it happens during the season, Dreger expects it to be a short-term contract, likely for two years. Despite the uncertainty, Edmonton fans will continue to hope that McDavid stays long-term with their team.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama