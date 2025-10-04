NHL insider casts concerning doubt over Connor McDavid's future; suggests Oilers' billionaire owner Daryl Katz is getting 'antsy'

The Edmonton Oilers captain, Connor McDavid, will start the last year of his contract next week, as the NHL 2025-26 season begins. However, so far, there has been no official update from either party, other than McDavid taking his time to decide on his 'fair' deal.

Ad

NHL insider Darren Dreger shared an update on McDavid’s contract situation with the Oilers. He said team owner Daryl Katz is starting to get a little antsy with the delay.

"There's no animosity here," Dreger said about McDavid and the Oilers' contract negotiations. [17:03 onwards] "Is there nervousness building? Sure, you know, I mean, Daryl Katz is probably getting a little antsy, the owner of the Edmonton Oilers. And then that message would be delivered to Jeff Jackson and on to Stan Bowman, the general manager.

Ad

Trending

"There's no shortage of willingness to close whenever Connor is ready to step up and say, 'Okay, let's get this negotiation done.' If it happens."

Dreger said there is no tension, but admitted some nervousness is building inside the organization. He added that there is a 50-50 chance a deal will happen soon.

"I'm I'm still 50-50, that it is going to happen," Dreger said. "I don't know that's positive or negative. Oilers fans may look at it as a negative. But if it gets done in season, I still feel like it's more likely going to be a shorter contract, like a two-year term,"

Ad

The Oilers are expected to compete for the Stanley Cup again this season. McDavid has been a key player since joining the NHL in 2015. Last season, he once again reached the 100-point mark, his eighth in the League. He has helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back seasons. However, they have fallen short both times.

Dreger said a short-term deal could make fans and team management uneasy. He added that McDavid will decide when he feels the timing is right, and Edmonton will be ready to ink a deal.

Ad

"He's a unicorn, you know," Dreger said. "When Connor McDavid feels that it's the right time to get the extension and get the business done, then that's what's going to happen. It's not like Edmonton is going to say, "No, no, no, we're not ready yet." Or 'No, let's, let's give it some time. We need to see more from you. Come on.'"

Ad

Ad

Fans hope McDavid stays long-term, but Dreger’s comments show uncertainty remains about his future in Edmonton.

Eddie Olczyk on Connor McDavid's performance amid extension delay

Despite the prolonged negotiations in Connor McDavid's new contract, NHL on TNT analyst Eddie Olczyk thinks it will not impact his performance in the upcoming season. He has been a consistent presence when it comes to the Oilers' offense.

Ad

"Well, I don't think it's going to hang over Connor McDavid because, just, he breathes different air," Olczyk said on NHL @TheRink podcast. "I don't think it's going to affect him one bit."

Connor McDavid's eight-year, $100 million contract, signed in 2017, will expire after the 2025-26 NHL season. He has said he wants a deal that balances fair pay and a chance to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama