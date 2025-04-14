"Enjoy the curse, first round exits": Internet warns Winnipeg Jets against President's Trophy curse after most successful season in franchise history

The Winnipeg Jets clinched their first-ever Presidents' Trophy in franchise history after the Washington Capitals fell 4-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

With one game remaining in the regular season, the Jets have amassed a 55-22-4 record and 114 points.

However, some fans are warning the team about Presidents' Trophy curse — the idea that the team finishing first in the regular season often comes up short in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On social media, fans reacted to the Winnipeg Jets' achievement with both congratulations and warnings. One fan tweeted,

"Enjoy the curse, first round exits,"

Another simply wrote,

"1st round exit."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"That just means the Stanley Cup is out of reach. It’s the jinx." one fan wrote.

"No other qualifying position has won it more times - it is arguably the toughest trophy to win and the first round is statistically more volatile - if you can survive it.." another fan wrote.

"So we know who won’t win the Stanley Cup now" a user commented.

"I mean they haven’t done it in the playoffs while not winning the presidents trophy so maybe this is what they need to get it done." another fan wrote.

The Blackhawks were the last team to win both the Presidents' Trophy and the Stanley Cup in 2013.

Winnipeg Jets react to clinching the President's Trophy

Despite Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Oilers, the Jets still secured the Presidents' Trophy and home-ice advantage for the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After the game, Jets forward Nino Niederreiter commented on the accomplishment, saying:

"Everybody wants to be on top at the end of the day and obviously it was definitely a great feel for the cheer."

Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo added:

"It's nice I think it's, you know, to be able to have that ability to have home ice throughout the whole playoffs and hopefully we can go on a long run and use that to our advantage. It's, you know, it's not the trophy we're after, but you know, it is a nice accomplishment,

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel also chimed in, saying:

"It's a heck of a recognition, I mean it's something that it's a great accomplishment and for the fans to show their support or their, you know, appreciation is special."

The Winnipeg Jets now have just one game remaining in the regular season against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

