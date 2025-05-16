Eric Robinson's wife Allison drops 2-word reaction as Canes advance into the Eastern Conference Finals

Eric Robinson and the Carolina Hurricanes advanced into the Eastern Conference Finals by beating the Washington Capitals 3-1 in Game 5 on Thursday. Robinson’s wife Allison let her excitement known after the win.
Allison Robinson’s wife shared a post from the NHL’s official Instagram account featuring the news on her stories. In the caption, she wrote:
“Let’s go,” with a clapping emoji.
The Hurricanes scored first on the night as captain Jordan Staal fired a wrist shot from the right circle into the net to give them a 1-0 lead. Washington answered a few minutes later when a misplay behind the net led to the puck bouncing out front, where Anthony Beauvillier scored to tie it 1-1.
Early in the second period, Caps’ Matt Roy’s goal was taken back after video review showed the play was offside. Both teams pushed in the final period, but it was the Hurricanes who broke through. With 1:59 left in regulation, Andrei Svechnikov scored the go-ahead goal off a return pass from Sean Walker. Seth Jarvis then put the game away with an empty-net goal with 27 seconds remaining.
The Hurricanes now wait to face either the Toronto Maple Leafs or Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.
Johnny Gaudreau's sister reacted to Eric Robinson’s first career playoff goal
Earlier in the series, Eric Robinson scored his first career playoff goal during their 4-0 win against the Capitals in Game 3 at Lenovo Center. His teammate Jack Roslovic set him up with a quick pass early in the third period which would give the Canes a 3-0 lead.
Robinson’s goal brought joy not only to Hurricanes fans but also to Katie Gaudreau, the sister of his former teammate the late Johnny Gaudreau. The Gaudreau and Robinson families are close, and Katie shared her excitement on her Instagram stories.
She reposted a video of the goal last Sunday from the NHL’s official account and wrote:
“Proud!!!!”, tagging Eric and his wife Allison.
After the game, Robinson shared how much the goal meant to him.
“It's obviously big,” he said. “You always want to contribute in the playoffs when moments are bigger so it was nice to get one to go in.”
He also mentioned that the team is well in-sync and things are starting to click for the group. Robinson claimed with all the lines putting their best foot forward, the game turned the series in their favor.
