  Erik Gudbranson shares selfie kiss with wife Sarah at Zach Werenski and Odette Peters' wedding reception

Erik Gudbranson shares selfie kiss with wife Sarah at Zach Werenski and Odette Peters' wedding reception

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 27, 2025 16:11 GMT
Erik Gudbranson shares light moment with wife Sarah at Zach Werenski's wedding reception (via Instagram/@sarahsweetnam)
Erik Gudbranson shares light moment with wife Sarah at Zach Werenski’s wedding reception (via Instagram/@sarahsweetnam)

During Zach Werenski and Odette Peters’ wedding reception on Saturday, Erik Gudbranson and his wife, Sarah, shared a sweet moment. Sarah posted a photo on her Instagram story showing the Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman smiling while she kissed his head.

The selfie stood out among other pictures from the celebration and gave fans a glimpse into Erik and Sarah’s relationship.

via Instagram/@sarahsweetnam
via Instagram/@sarahsweetnam

Werenski and Peters got married after being together for over seven years. During their trip to Barcelona on May 27, 2024, they got engaged and shared a few photos on Instagram.

"I love you so much," Peters wrote.
Peters visited New York in January to find her wedding dress. She went to Galia Lahav but chose her dress at Jaxon James.

Werenski spoke about Odette's support during a tough season, saying that she helped him stay grounded and focused.

“She’s been incredible," Werenski said in February, via Us Magazine. "I owe a lot of the success this year to her.”

He added that having her around made things easier during long stretches away from home.

As for Gudbranson, he has been married to Sarah since July 6, 2019. They first met during her first week at dental school. After a short breakup, they reconnected and got engaged in March 2018.

Sarah shared a story in April about one of the most surprising moments in their life. Erik was traded from the Florida Panthers to the Vancouver Canucks in 2016 while he was on a riverboat cruise in Africa without WI-FI. Sarah was in Florida and saw the trade news on Instagram before anyone contacted her.

“Two seconds later, his agent calls me,” Sarah said, via the "Never Offside" podcast.

Erik found out 12 hours later when he got back online.

“That’s like the most caught off-guard we’ve ever been,” Sarah said.
Zach Werenski and Odette Peters shared rehearsal dinner moments

Zach Werenski and Odette Peters held their rehearsal dinner on Friday ahead of their summer wedding, and Peters shared a few photos on Instagram. One snap featured the couple sitting together, with Werenski in a plaid suit and Odette wearing a halter-style white dress.

In another picture, Odette had a strapless gown on and held a drink. A black-and-white collage captured quiet scenes of the couple dancing.

Meanwhile, Werenski had a breakout year last season, recording 23 goals and 59 assists for 82 points. It was his best year in the NHL, and he led the Blue Jackets in offensive numbers despite being a defenseman.

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

