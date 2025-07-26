In Photos: Zach Werenski and fiancee Odette’s rehearsal dinner ahead of couple’s summer wedding this weekend

Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski is set to tie the knot with his fiancee Odette Peters this weekend. On Friday, Odette shared a series of stories from the couple’s rehearsal dinner.One of the clicks saw her and Werenski seated together during the event. Zach wore a light plaid suit while Odette leaned against him in a halter-style white dress.Another story showed Odette sitting solo in what appeared to be a party bus or limo. She wore a strapless sheer white gown with a corset-style bodice and flowy skirt, pairing it with sparkly mesh heels. The caption of the original story read “OUR BRIDE 🤍” as she held a drink and posed gracefully.via Instagram /@odette_petersA third story saw Zach and Odette walking hand-in-hand across a vast green lawn toward an elegant estate-style venue. One of the next stories showed the couple seated side by side inside the venue.Another story was a collage titled “REHEARSAL COLLECTION,” which featured a series of daytime photos. Some images showed the rehearsal dinner table setup with elegant place settings, while others captured Odette and Zach on a balcony. The collage also included moments of the couple mingling with guests, posing together and candid shots of the celebration’s joyful atmosphere.via Instagram/@odette_petersA final collage, also from the “REHEARSAL COLLECTION,” included a grid of black-and-white photos that gave a more timeless feel. It captured scenes like Zach Werenski and Odette Peters dancing together, guests chatting and laughing and the couple gazing out at the city.Zach Werenski recaps couple’s pre-wedding vacayEarlier this month, Zach Werenski gave fans a glimpse into his pre-wedding vacation with fiancee Odette Peters through a series of photos on Instagram.The couple traveled through several countries including Turkey, Egypt, Switzerland, Germany, and Greece. One photo showed Zach and Odette standing by the water at sunset, where Odette wore a long black dress and Zach was in a crisp white shirt. Another captured a rainy street scene in Dublin right outside The Bankers Bar on Trinity Street.“8 countries and 10 cities later. Very blessed to have so many great friends to share these experiences with,” he captioned the post.One of the clicks was from their trip in Cairo, where they rode camels in front of the Pyramids of Giza. Zach wore a black t-shirt and khaki pants, while Odette paired a white top with black shorts and sunglasses. Both had traditional Arab-style headscarves wrapped around their heads. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe carousel also featured a relaxed dinner scene with Zach and a friend, a vibrant group photo at sunset and a quiet moment of Zach on a balcony overlooking the sea in a printed shirt and cap. Other shots showed him golfing with friends and enjoying a casual evening gathering on a patio.