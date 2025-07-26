  • home icon
In Photos: Zach Werenski and fiancee Odette's rehearsal dinner ahead of couple's summer wedding this weekend

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 26, 2025 11:30 GMT
Zach Werenski and fiancee Odette&rsquo;s rehearsal dinner ahead of couple&rsquo;s summer wedding this weekend
Zach Werenski and fiancee Odette’s rehearsal dinner ahead of couple’s summer wedding this weekend [via IG/@odette_peters]

Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski is set to tie the knot with his fiancee Odette Peters this weekend. On Friday, Odette shared a series of stories from the couple’s rehearsal dinner.

One of the clicks saw her and Werenski seated together during the event. Zach wore a light plaid suit while Odette leaned against him in a halter-style white dress.

Another story showed Odette sitting solo in what appeared to be a party bus or limo. She wore a strapless sheer white gown with a corset-style bodice and flowy skirt, pairing it with sparkly mesh heels. The caption of the original story read “OUR BRIDE 🤍” as she held a drink and posed gracefully.

via Instagram /@odette_peters
via Instagram /@odette_peters

A third story saw Zach and Odette walking hand-in-hand across a vast green lawn toward an elegant estate-style venue. One of the next stories showed the couple seated side by side inside the venue.

Another story was a collage titled “REHEARSAL COLLECTION,” which featured a series of daytime photos. Some images showed the rehearsal dinner table setup with elegant place settings, while others captured Odette and Zach on a balcony. The collage also included moments of the couple mingling with guests, posing together and candid shots of the celebration’s joyful atmosphere.

via Instagram/@odette_peters
via Instagram/@odette_peters

A final collage, also from the “REHEARSAL COLLECTION,” included a grid of black-and-white photos that gave a more timeless feel. It captured scenes like Zach Werenski and Odette Peters dancing together, guests chatting and laughing and the couple gazing out at the city.

Zach Werenski recaps couple’s pre-wedding vacay

Earlier this month, Zach Werenski gave fans a glimpse into his pre-wedding vacation with fiancee Odette Peters through a series of photos on Instagram.

The couple traveled through several countries including Turkey, Egypt, Switzerland, Germany, and Greece. One photo showed Zach and Odette standing by the water at sunset, where Odette wore a long black dress and Zach was in a crisp white shirt. Another captured a rainy street scene in Dublin right outside The Bankers Bar on Trinity Street.

“8 countries and 10 cities later. Very blessed to have so many great friends to share these experiences with,” he captioned the post.

One of the clicks was from their trip in Cairo, where they rode camels in front of the Pyramids of Giza. Zach wore a black t-shirt and khaki pants, while Odette paired a white top with black shorts and sunglasses. Both had traditional Arab-style headscarves wrapped around their heads.

The carousel also featured a relaxed dinner scene with Zach and a friend, a vibrant group photo at sunset and a quiet moment of Zach on a balcony overlooking the sea in a printed shirt and cap. Other shots showed him golfing with friends and enjoying a casual evening gathering on a patio.

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

