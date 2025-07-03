In Photos: Best of Zach Werenski, fiancee Odette's ‘8 countries and 10 cities’ pre-wedding trip to Egypt and other exotic destinations

Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski and his fiancee Odette Peters are set to tie the knot this summer. On Wednesday, Werenski shared a photo recap on his Instagram from the couple’s pre-wedding vacation across Europe, the Middle East and beyond.
One of the pictures showed Zach and Odette posing by the water at sunset, with Odette in a long black dress and Zach in a white shirt. Another showed a rainy street scene in front of The Bankers Bar on Trinity Street in central Dublin.
“8 countries and 10 cities later. Very blessed to have so many great friends to share these experiences with,” he captioned the post.
A third photo showed the couple riding camels in front of the pyramids in Egypt. Another click saw Zach Weresnki sitting at a table with a friend at a restaurant. One photo showed a large group of Weresnki’s friends posing together under an orange sunset.
Another click saw Zach from behind on a balcony looking out at the sea wearing a cap and a printed shirt. One of the photos featured him and several others posing with golf clubs on a course. The last couple of slides showed a large group of men posing together at night on a patio all dressed in light casual wear.
Zach Weresnki and Odette’s trip included visits to countries like Turkey, Egypt, Switzerland, Germany, Greece and more. Odette had shared stories from the scenic locations over the course of their vacay on her Instagram.
Zach Werenski’s fiancee recaps couple’s Egyptian vacation
Earlier last month, Zach Werenski’s fiancee Odette Peters visited Egypt as part of their offseason trip across Europe. Afterwards, Odette shared a carousel of photos from their time in Cairo on her Instagram.
One of the pictures showed the couple riding camels with the Pyramids of Giza in the background. Zach wore a black t-shirt and khaki pants while Odette was dressed in a white top, black shorts and sunglasses. Both wore traditional Arab-style headscarves.
“Habibi Z 🐫,” Odette captioned the post.
Another click saw them standing together on a stone walkway with several pyramids behind them. Additional images included a wide view of the desert, a close-up of a camel's face and a photo of the Sphinx under a clear blue sky.
In one shot, Odette was seen sitting on a camel with her arm raised. Another showed her hugging a camel and smiling with the pyramids in the background.
