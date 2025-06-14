Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski and fiancee Odette explore Istanbul as couple extend their European getaway ahead of summer wedding

Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski and his fiancée, Odette Peters, are enjoying their offseason getaway across Europe ahead of their summer wedding. On Friday, Odette shared a series of stories from their latest stop, Istanbul.

In one of the pictures, Odette smiled inside a brightly lit sweets shop in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, standing in front of a colorful wall stacked with Turkish delight and other local treats. Werenski originally posted the story on his account.

via Instagram/@odette_peters

Another click showed a covered market corridor lined with clothing stalls where shoppers strolled past tightly packed displays beneath a high, arched ceiling. A third story had Zach Werenski and Odette walking outdoors through a sunlit alley of the bazaar, surrounded by other tourists and lined with red-awning storefronts selling various goods.

via Instagram/@odette_peters

The next snap featured a towering minaret of a historic mosque in Istanbul. Another showed the grand entrance gate of Istanbul University, flanked by two large Turkish flags. In the third snap, Odette Peters is taking a mirror selfie inside their hotel, dressed in a fitted red dress and holding a woven bag.

via Instagram/@odette_peters

She also posted a picture with rows of poolside loungers topped with rolled towels under red-and-cream umbrellas at a luxury outdoor terrace. Another image displayed a cozy bar setup with white and red high chairs, cushioned seating and a shelf of bottles near the water. The next story featured a counter at an outdoor refreshment bar with a view overlooking the blue waters of the Bosphorus.

via Instagram /@odette_peters

One of the stories showed a waterfront patio with white chairs and tables arranged neatly on a polished marble floor. Another picture had a contemporary art sculpture in front of an ornate building. The sculpture featured two elongated, abstract human figures standing upright above a metal base. The final story was of a large white sculpture of cupped hands cradling a small tree.

Zach Werenski and Odette Peters explored Egypt

Earlier last week, Zach Werenski and his fiancée, Odette Peters, visited Egypt during their offseason travels. On Tuesday, Odette posted a set of photos from their trip to her Instagram.

In one of the clicks, the couple is riding camels near the Pyramids of Giza. Zach Weresnki wore a black T-shirt and khaki pants, while Odette sported a white top, black shorts and sunglasses. Both had Arab-style scarves tied around their heads.

“Habibi Z 🐫,” Odette captioned the post.

Another photo showed them standing together on a stone walkway with several pyramids behind them. A few more pictures highlighted the desert landscape, a close-up of a camel’s face, and the Sphinx under a clear blue sky. In one slide, Odette was seen hugging a camel while smiling.

Before their stop in Egypt, Zach Werenski and Odette Peters toured parts of Europe. They visited Switzerland, Germany and Greece. In Athens, they stayed at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel, a luxury resort by the sea.

