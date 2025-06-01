In Photos: Zach Werenski and fiancee Odette extend European getaway to Greece, lodge at luxury hotel in Athens

Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski and his fiancee Odette Peters are taking a tour across Europe ahead of their summer wedding. After visiting Luxen and Munich, the couple made their way to the Greek capital, where they are staying at a luxurious Four Seasons.

On Saturday, Odette posted a couple of stories on her Instagram featuring snaps from their extended vacay. One of the pictures showed a panoramic view of the sea taken from an elevated position at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens.

via Instagram /@odette_peters

The click featured luxury yachts floating on the deep blue water, a scenic coastline in the background and beautifully arranged sunbeds and umbrellas along the water’s edge.

Another picture captured a closer, ground-level view of a wooden deck lined with cushioned lounge chairs facing the serene sea. White umbrellas stood beside the chairs, and in the distance, more yachts were visible under the blue sky.

via Instagram/@odette_peters

Earlier last week, Odette shared snapshots from their European getaway in Luxen, Switzerland, and Munich, Germany.

Zach Weresnki’s fiancee celebrated her bridal shower with friends

Earlier this month, Zach Werenski’s fiancee Odette Peters celebrated her bridal shower in a cozy ceremony with family and friends in attendance.

Odette shared several pictures from the event on her Instagram stories showing the decorated venue, which featured floral arrangements, framed engagement photos, champagne glasses and a game card called “Sketch That Dress,” where guests guessed her wedding dress style.

One of the stories showed Odette in a white lace dress with a high slit, standing with two guests. Another photo showed her with three friends in a wood-paneled room. One of the reposted stories was captioned:

“T-70 days 💍. Can’t wait to celebrate my sis 🤍.”

via Instagram/@odette_peters

Earlier this year, Odette went to New York City to shop for her wedding dress. She visited Galia Lahav and Jaxon James Couture Bridal. At Jaxon James, she held a sign saying, “I said Yes! Jaxon James Bride” and also shared a handwritten note from the store on her Instagram stories.

Odette and Zach have been together for seven years and got engaged in May 2023 during a trip to Barcelona. They celebrated their anniversary in September 2024.

Meredith Gaudreau, widow of Zach’s former teammate Johnny Gaudreau, posted a photo of the couple’s wedding invitation in December 2024. After Johnny’s tragic death alongside his brother Matthew in a car accident in August, Zach and Odette have stayed close to Meredith and her children.

