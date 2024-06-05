Erik Karlsson-owned English soccer team ropes in Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham's ex-CEO as top exec

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson has joined the ownership group of the English Soccer League One team Burton Albion.

Karlsson is involved with the Nordic Football Group (NFG), which acquired the club on June 1 following the sale of Chairman Ben Robbinson's major majority ownership stake to the Swedish-based football group.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Erik Karlsson's soccer team, Burton Albion, which he co-owns, has appointed Fleur Robinson, the former CEO of Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham, as a top executive.

Robinson had previously managed the day-to-day operations of the club for three years, during which she successfully guided the club through a double promotion from the National League to EFL League One.

Burton Albion has experienced a quick ascent in recent years. The club advanced to the championship after securing the second position in their debut season in League One.

Following a season in the second tier, they dropped back to League One, where they have stayed since then. The club reached here after spending its 58 years outside of the Football League.

Erik Karlsson confirmed the news to the Swedish newspaper "Sportbladet." He said (via Marca):

"Yes, I received a request from the ownership group Nordic Football Group about a year ago, and this past weekend, everything became clear," Karlsson explained in quotes translated into English from Swedish.

Burton Albion will be led by former Chelsea development squad boss Mark Robinson as the new head coach of the club.

Erik Karlsson hopes Burton Albion play Arsenal

Erik Karlsson expressed his delight in being part of the club. He said that Burton is now his favorite team, replacing Arsenal, which he supported in the '90s and early '00s.

Despite his renewed interest in Arsenal in recent years, Karlsson looks forward to the possibility of seeing Burton play against them in the future.

"There is a lot of excitement to work within a club like this, not just in terms of men's football." Karlsson said (via Marca).

"Burton is my new favorite team. In the past, Arsenal has been my team. I followed them very closely in the '90s and early '00s, and now, in recent years, I have regained interest. Now I hope to see Burton play against Arsenal at some point," he added.

Erik Karlsson has been in the NHL for 15 years. He joined the Pittsburgh Penguins after spending five seasons with the San Jose Sharks, with whom he won his third Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the league.

He has accumulated 817 points through 189 goals and 628 assists in 1,002 games.