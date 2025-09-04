Erik Karlsson’s trade could open NHL door for 19-year-old D-man in Penguins roster, believes NHL insider

The Pittsburgh Penguins could have an intriguing prospect make the jump to the NHL this season in the event of a trade involving veteran Erik Karlsson.

In a September 4 piece published in The Athletic, Penguins insider Josh Yohe tackled numerous topics related to the Pens as the club heads into training camp. One of the topics involved the future of 19-year-old defensive prospect Harrison Brunicke.

Brunicke was the Penguins’ second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He was taken 44th overall and has caused an immediate impact. Per Yohe, the Penguins would have rolled with him last season. However, Erik Karlsson stands in his path to the NHL.

Yohe wrote:

“Keep Harrison Brunicke’s progression in mind during training camp. Last season, at 18, he was the best defenseman at Penguins camp. He was that good — and yes, perhaps the rest of the blue line was that bad. The decision to keep or trade Karlsson could profoundly impact Brunicke’s NHL timeline.”

The comments underscore how Erik Karlsson’s presence blocks Brunicke’s opportunity to play in the NHL. Yohe explicitly made this point by declaring:

“If Karlsson remains on the team, there’s really not a path for Brunicke to play in the NHL.”

The Penguins, as has been the prevailing rumor this offseason, are looking to move Karlsson. However, getting a deal done hasn’t been easy. Karlsson’s subpar performance and astronomical cap hit make it challenging to move the veteran D-man.

Yohe concluded the point by stating:

“So, it’s unlikely that Brunicke, at 19, will make the roster, but a Karlsson trade could change things.”

If the Penguins can find a trade partner for Erik Karlsson, fans could see Brunicke hit the ice as soon as this season. Otherwise, the Penguins may need to make another move to clear up a roster spot for the up-and-coming blueliner.

Penguins' ownership limbo impacting Erik Karlsson trade

The Penguins may find it tough to move Karlsson's contract - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been not-so-secretly rumored to be for sale. The Fenway Sports Group, the Penguins' current owners, is looking to divest from the sports franchise. Unfortunately, making a deal happen hasn’t been easy.

The frontrunners to land the Penguins are the Hoffman family. But until an ownership decision is finalized, Erik Karlsson could remain in limbo.

The main sticking point appears to be Karlsson’s cap hit. Yohe pointed out how the Penguins will need to retain salary in order to make a deal work. It’s highly unlikely that anyone, especially a contender, takes on Karlsson’s $10 million cap hit.

However, there’s no telling if the Fenway Sports Group or the Hoffman family would be amenable to salary retention. If they’re not, then the Pens are essentially stuck with Karlsson for the next two seasons.

If the Penguins’ ownership is open to salary retention, a deal could get done. Karlsson has two years remaining on his current contract. He’ll be a UFA in 2027. Until then, Karlsson may remain in limbo along with the rest of the organization.

