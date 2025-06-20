Evander Kane claps back at podcaster's claim about his attitude days after snubbing Stanley Cup handshake line - "Liar and a hater"

Evander Kane responded to criticism after skipping the handshake line following the Stanley Cup Final loss. The Edmonton Oilers star was serving a 10-minute misconduct when the handshake happened.

The moment was discussed on the "Jets At Noon" podcast by hosts Cameron Poitras and Jim Toth on Thursday. They questioned Kane’s character for not joining the handshake line.

Toth also shared a story about Kane’s early hockey days, mentioning that he won a WHL championship (which Kane hasn't). He said Kane, as a rookie, cut in line for a meal ahead of veterans during a junior game in Cranbrook.

Toth linked this behavior to Kane’s absence from the handshake line in the finals game of the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

Kane replied to Toth's claim on X on Friday, denying the story and calling it false.

"My goodness 😂 talk about fabricating," Kane wrote. "Here are 5 facts. 1. Never played in Kootenay (cranbrook) as a 15 year old or 16 year old as a rookie like you claimed I did. 2. Played 1 single game in Kootenay and it was in my last year of Junior.

"3. I Won a memorial cup when I was 15 4. Also, I never won a WHL championship. 5. Jim’s a liar and a hater but lucky for him he’s not alone."

The handshake line incident was a result of Kane's frustration after losing the Stanley Cup Final again. Several fans shared their reactions to it on X.

Evander Kane was serving the late-game penalty after hitting Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk with his stick. They had a heated rivalry throughout the series, erupting right after the Oilers' Game 1 OT win to kick off the series.

Now, with another year full of regret, the Oilers and Kane will prepare for next season and hope to win it all.

Jim Toth's story about Oilers forward Evander Kane

In their discussion about Evander Kane, Cameron Poitras and Jim Toth talked about how the Oilers star's attitude in skipping the handshake line was not a surprise. Poitras said,

“We all know he didn’t take part in the handshake line. That’s just up to his character.”

Toth added,

“He could have come out even with a 10-minute penalty. Of course, he could come out.”

Toth then shared the story about Kane when he was a rookie with the Vancouver Giants.

"When I first met him. He came in as a rookie. ... At the end of the game in Cranbrook, at the arena, there’s a restaurant up top to give the visiting team a meal before they got on the bus," Toth said.

"I was doing radio. ... I just watched. He just went to the front of the line. And in the WHL, it’s like veterans go first and then, you know, down the line. ... Blowing by the 20-year-olds and (when) somebody said something he was like, ‘I don’t care,' and he went and sat down and ate."

This clip has now been deleted from X

Toth added that Kane skipping the handshake line reminded him of the older incident.

