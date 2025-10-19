  • home icon
  Evander Kane enjoys "great dinner" with FBI Director Kash Patel ahead of Canucks vs. Capitals in Washington

Evander Kane enjoys "great dinner" with FBI Director Kash Patel ahead of Canucks vs. Capitals in Washington

By Srihari Anand
Published Oct 19, 2025 05:20 GMT
Evander Kane meets FBI Director Kash Patel for dinner in Washington (Images via Evander Kane on Instagram)
Evander Kane meets FBI Director Kash Patel for dinner in Washington (Images via Evander Kane on Instagram)

Canucks forward Evander Kane and his fiancee Mara Teigen are in Washington, as Vancouver start their three-game road trip by taking on Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals on Sunday afternoon at the Capital One Arena.

Before Sunday's matinee clash, the couple stepped out for dinner with FBI Director Kash Patel at a restaurant, potentially in Washington. Evander Kane shared a picture on his Instagram story, alongisde Patel and his fiancee Mara, with a caption:

"Great dinner and even better company"
(Image via Evander Kane on Instagram)
(Image via Evander Kane on Instagram)

Just hours before their dinner date with FBI Director Kash Patel, Evander Kane's fiancee Mara was at the Kylie Cosmetics pop up in LA celebrating the re-release of Kylie Jenner's iconic cosmetic line, 10 years after its first release. Mara posed for a photo with Justin Bieber's wife Hailey, who also attended the star-studded pop up event.

"This perfect human @haileybieber Love you"
Evander Kane&#039;s fiancee Mara with Hailey Bieber (Image via Mara Teigen on Instagram)
Evander Kane's fiancee Mara with Hailey Bieber (Image via Mara Teigen on Instagram)

Kash Patel has been an avid hockey fan, and was most recently in hockey news for attending Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking game in Long Island alongside the Great One, Wayne Gretzky. Patel had even joined Ovi and the Capitals in their locker room celebrations, after the record-breaking win.

In January 2025, Kane and Gretzky had attended Donald Trump's inauguration, after he was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

