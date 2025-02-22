Evander Kane Injury Update: Oilers winger resumes skating ahead of potential return 

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane hit the ice for the first time this season, insider Jason Gregor reports.

Kane, who underwent surgery for a sports hernia in September of last year, hasn’t skated since last season’s playoffs. Kane tried to play through the injury but was eventually shut down and headed for surgery.

According to Gregor, Kane is back on the ice but not skating at full speed. While his rehab efforts seem to be heading in the right direction, it seems unlikely that Kane will suit up for the Oilers this season.

Kane appeared in 77 games last year, scoring 24 goals and 44 points. He played in 20 postseason contests, registering four goals. However, he was under significant scrutiny due to his apparent lack of success, especially in the postseason.

However, it was later revealed that the Canadian had been playing through a significant abdominal issue that limited his mobility on the ice. Kane hoped to return to the ice in 2025, but with the season already winding down, it seems likelier that he could be in the lineup during the postseason.

The 33-year-old is in the third year of a four-year, $20.5 million deal. He is set to become a free agent at the end of next season.

Evander Kane’s return further complicated by knee surgery

In addition to the abdominal and hernia surgery Evander Kane underwent in 2024, Kane had knee surgery earlier this year. Per Oilers GM Stan Bowman, the situation caught the team by surprise.

“It was a surprise because it wasn’t an injury-type situation. This is just a random thing that came up," Bowman said via The Athletic.

The unexpected nature of the situation complicated Kane’s return to the lineup, further delaying his rehab.

“Once it was obvious that he had something, he had to get a couple opinions and decide how best to handle it," he added.

Per Bowman, the knee surgery itself, which reportedly happened in January, would take roughly six to eight weeks to heal. By that timeline, Kane is on schedule as far as returning to the ice. However, that situation also means that Kane’s return to game action has been pushed back significantly.

While Kane has expressed feeling much better following the surgery, he, along with the Oilers, doesn’t have a clear picture of when he could return to a game situation. At this point, the target could be at some point in April, perhaps leading up to the playoffs.

If Kane is fully healthy by the time the playoffs roll around, the Oilers could get a massive boost. In the meantime, it remains to be seen if a return at any point this season is feasible for the veteran winger.

