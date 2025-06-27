Oilers forward Evander Kane was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, returning to his hometown team. The Oilers received a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Ad

Speaking at his introductory press conference on Thursday, Kane commented on the reception he has received from Canucks fans:

"Everybody seems incredibly welcoming. They want to have me here, which is a nice feeling. And, you know, when you feel wanted, you want to perform at your best." (as per Sportsnet)

Regarding the Canucks fanbase, Kane remarked:

"The fan base here is fantastic. They're passionate, they love their hockey. I was a young kid growing up watching Markus Naslund and the Sedins (Daniel and Henrik), Todd Bertuzzi and Donald Brashear and on and on and on, cheering for them.

Ad

Trending

Kane said he has a lot of childhood friends who have always been Canucks fans. He understands what hockey means to the city and the Canucks matter to the people there.

“So I'm really privileged and honored to be part of that,” he added.

Evander Kane missed the Oilers' regular season after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia and a knee injury. He returned for the playoffs, registering 12 points in 21 games.

Ad

Kane played junior hockey with the Vancouver Giants from 2006 to 2009.

Craig Button's take on Oilers trading Evander Kane to Canucks

NHL analyst Craig Button did not mince words when giving his take on the Edmonton Oilers' decision to trade forward Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks.

The move clears $5.13 million in salary cap space for the Oilers, but Button believes they should have found another way to shed salary rather than dealing a key player to a division rival.

Ad

"I get it, I don't like it for the Edmonton Oilers. Go clear cap space elsewhere," Button bluntly said on SportsCentre with Jay Onrait. (2:14)

Ad

He feels the Oilers should have explored other options to clear cap room without strengthening a direct competitor. Button also believes the Oilers are putting extra pressure on superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl by moving Kane.

"97 and 29 overperformed, led that team in so many different ways to get to the level they do. And now again, less help for them. I don't like it," he said.

In Button's view, the Oilers have downgraded their roster compared to last season. Meanwhile, the Canucks add a proven top-six winger in Evander Kane as they look to contend in the wide-open Pacific Division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama