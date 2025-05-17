Evander Kane’s fiancé Mara Teigen drops one-word reaction on Natalie Portman’s eye-catching Christian Dior Cannes outfit

On Friday, Edmonton Oiler forward Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen reacted to Holloywood actress Natalie Portman’s custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown she wore to the 78th Cannes Film Festival.
For the premiere of Eddington, Portman wore a custom Dior piece inspired by the Fall 1951 collection. The dress featured a silver sequin bodice, a black velvet bow at the neckline and a voluminous black skirt adorned with silver feather-like crystals.
She completed the look with over 20 carats of Tiffany & Co. diamonds, including a 10-carat necklace, matching earrings, and a ring, per the Vogue Magazine.
Mara Teigen shared a clip from the official Instagram account of Vogue featuring Natalie Portman’s red carpet moment on her own Instagram stories. In the caption, she wrote:
“Wow,” she wrote followed by three white hearts.
Earlier that day, Portman wore a short black-and-white Dior dress for a photo event. It had beadwork, a high neck, short sleeves and a fancy skirt. She finished the look with black heels, sunglasses and more diamond jewelry.
Evander Kane’s fiancee opens up on welcoming baby girl Penelope to the family
Earlier last month, Evander Kane and his partner Mara Teigen welcomed their third child together. In an interview with People magazine, Mara shared how special it felt to have all her kids together again.
Evander Kane’s fiancee opened up about life at home after the arrival of their newborn daughter, Penelope. She mentioned that their two sons Hendrix and Iverson, and Kane’s older daughter Kensington, were all excited to welcome the baby.
"If they hear her make a noise, they're like, 'Penelope!'" Teigen said. "They run over and they're like 'Is she okay?'”
According to Mara, Kensington who is four has already stepped into the role of a protective big sister. She mentioned how sweet it was to see the kids bond with Penelope, hugging her, holding her hand and watching over her.
Hendrix also seemed to take his big brother duties seriously. Mara recalled how he stepped in protectively when someone approached the baby with a pacifier.
Evander Kane also opened up about the bond between his kids. He said:
“They're doting on their baby sister. They're very curious, and want to hold her hand, and give her lots of hugs, and kisses. It's very sweet to see.”
The couple now has a family of six and both feel their family is complete. Mara had always hoped for a daughter and said that this moment made everything feel just right.
