Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara, teases hubby on adding one more member to their family

Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara, playfully hinted about expanding their family on social media.

In March, the couple welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Penelope. They also have two sons, Hendrix, 22 months, and Iverson, 2, while Kane has a four-year-old daughter, Kensington, from a previous relationship.

In an Instagram story on Friday, Mara shared a reel which said:

"Me and my husband realizing we make pretty babies and get compliments anywhere we go."

Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen's IG story (Credits: @ marateigen)

The story included a playful caption from Mara, asking Evander:

"@evanderkane should we go for 5?"

Kane hasn’t directly responded yet, but on his own Instagram, he posted a photo of their two sons and daughter playing by the pool with the caption, “Here we go.”

Evander Kane IG story - Credit: @ evanderkane

Evander Kane and Mara Teigen got engaged on September 4, 2024, with Kane announcing the news on Instagram and calling it “a long time coming.”

Kane, who sat out the entire regular season last year due to injury, returned for the playoffs, where he showcased his skills on the ice, tallying six goals and 12 points over 21 games.

Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, on their daughter Penelope Monroe Kane

Mara Teigen spoke with PEOPLE about the story of their daughter, Penelope Monroe Kane’s early arrival and the happiness of finally having her home. Born at only 31 weeks, Penelope spent six weeks in the NICU before reuniting with her family.

"It was very exciting. The kids were beyond excited. They still can't stop talking about her, and it's so sweet." Teigen said, via People.com.

She said the moment was filled with excitement, and the kids haven’t stopped talking about her. Teigen couldn’t help but gush over how devoted the older siblings have been, rushing to check on Penelope at the slightest sound.

"If they hear her make a noise, they're like, 'Penelope!' They run over and they're like, 'Is she okay?'" Teigen said, adding that their eldest, Kensington, has been "beyond big sister sweet, [and] just wants to protect her."

Their eldest, Kensington, has taken on the role of protective big sister with heartwarming sweetness, while Hendrix, one of the youngest, even tried to keep the family’s nanny from getting too close, determined to watch over his little sister himself.

