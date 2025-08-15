  • home icon
  Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen delights fans with Paris getaway sneak peek after attending Leon Draisaitl's wedding

Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen delights fans with Paris getaway sneak peek after attending Leon Draisaitl's wedding

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 15, 2025 14:58 GMT
Mara Teigen shares travel and family moments with Evander Kane (via Instagram/@marateigen)
Mara Teigen shares travel and family moments with Evander Kane (via Instagram/@marateigen)

Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara Teigen, has been sharing moments from a busy offseason. The couple got engaged on September 5 last year and have been spending time traveling. Kane has been spotted celebrating and enjoying life with their family before he starts his new chapter with the Vancouver Canucks.

Earlier this summer, Kane and Teigen attended former teammate Leon Draisaitl’s wedding to Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins. The celebration was held on August 2 at Domaine de Manville in France. Kane posted a few photos from the day and wrote:

“What a time at the Draisaitls’ wedding. Wishing Leon and Celeste a lifetime of love.”

Now, Teigen has recapped her own photos from the summer. She posted a picture of herself in a black halter-neck dress that she wore in Paris. She paired it with gold accessories and a rose gold watch. Another set of photos showed the couple enjoying a trip to Becici, Montenegro. There, Teigen wore a white dress with a brown handbag. She also shared a photo of Kane smoking a cigar on the street.

From Draisaitl's wedding, Teigen posted shots of herself in a plum floral gown that had a deep neckline. Kane wore a black suit with a white shirt. In the caption, she wrote:

"A few more 🖤🖤🖤."
Mara Teigen enjoyed a Montenegro beach day with Evander Kane

Last week, Mara Teigen posted more Instagram photos from a beach day in Becici, Montenegro, with Evander Kane. They visited the place after attending Leon Draisaitl’s wedding and a further stop in Paris.

In the post, captioned “Montenegro,” Teigen wore a black bikini, paired with a straw hat, sunglasses, and a gold necklace.

Another picture showed her wearing a sheer black cover-up skirt and holding a Saint Laurent “Rive Gauche” bag. She also posted shots of the beach, nearby green hills, and a seaside lunch table. The couple enjoys traveling and spending time together with their kids.

In April, they welcomed their daughter, Penelope Monroe, who was born on March 4. She spent 31 days in the NICU before coming home. Evander Kane, who also shares sons Hendrix and Iverson with Teigen and has a daughter, Kensington, from a previous marriage, spoke about the experience of seeing Penelope finally meet her siblings.

“We are so thankful that she is finally home,” he wrote at the time, expressing gratitude to the NICU staff.

With Evander Kane now in Vancouver, fans are excited about training camp in September. Last season, both Canucks (missing playoffs) and Kane (injury) struggled, but they look forward to having a great year together.

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Edited by John Maxwell
