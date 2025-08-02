  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Evander Kane
  • Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen shares special birthday wish for beau - “You’re an icon” [In Pictures]

Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen shares special birthday wish for beau - “You’re an icon” [In Pictures]

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 02, 2025 16:03 GMT
Evander Kane celebrates 34th birthday with fianc&eacute;e Mara Teigen in Paris (via Instagram/@marateigen)
Evander Kane celebrates 34th birthday with fiancée Mara Teigen in Paris (via Instagram/@marateigen)

Evander Kane, who will be playing for his hometown team, the Vancouver Canucks, this season, celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday. His fiancée, Mara Teigen, posted a birthday tribute on her Instagram story. She shared several pictures showing their time together. The photos from their celebration gave a glimpse of their love, family, food and travel.

Ad

In the first picture, Kane is sitting at a table outdoors. He is wearing a striped shirt and looking off to the side. Mara added a heart-eyes emoji to the image.

Another photo shows Mara and Kane taking a selfie. The caption reads,

“Birthday eve for @evanderkane_.” with two white heart emojis.

Several photos show fancy food from their celebration. One image showed a creamy dish with herbs and a crispy topping. Another dish included wrapped pasta with elegant garnish, and the third with fish and greens.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In one image, the couple danced together. Mara is wearing a yellow dress, and Kane is in light pants and a black shirt. The caption says,

“Happy Birthday to my dance partner for life. I love you.”

Another photo shows Kane holding a menu. He is wearing sunglasses and a floral shirt. Mara added the words,

“You are an icon and we love you!” with some celebratory emojis.
Ad

The final photo shows them smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower.

via Instagram/@marateigen
via Instagram/@marateigen

Kane and Teigen started dating in late 2014. They had a break and got back together in 2021, and after three years, they got engaged in September 2024. They have two sons and a daughter, Penelope. Kane also has a daughter, Kensington, from his previous marriage.

Ad

Evander Kane and his partner attended Leon Draisaitl's wedding

Evander Kane and fiancée Mara Teigen attended Leon Draisaitl and his partner Celeste Desjardins' wedding in France. Yesterday, she shared several pictures from the wedding event, meeting the Oilers' ladies following Kane's trade.

Almost a month ago, Kane was traded to the Vancouver Canucks from the Edmonton Oilers. He thanked the Oilers and fans in a post on X.

Ad
“To the Oilers ...thank you for ...giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a respected and passionate franchise,” Kane wrote. “... I’ll always be grateful for the chance to compete in the blue and orange. ... I’ll always remember the playoff runs. ..."

Kane begins a new chapter in Vancouver, and Mara’s post shows they are enjoying life together.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications