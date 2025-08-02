Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen shares special birthday wish for beau - “You’re an icon” [In Pictures]

Evander Kane, who will be playing for his hometown team, the Vancouver Canucks, this season, celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday. His fiancée, Mara Teigen, posted a birthday tribute on her Instagram story. She shared several pictures showing their time together. The photos from their celebration gave a glimpse of their love, family, food and travel.In the first picture, Kane is sitting at a table outdoors. He is wearing a striped shirt and looking off to the side. Mara added a heart-eyes emoji to the image.Another photo shows Mara and Kane taking a selfie. The caption reads,“Birthday eve for @evanderkane_.” with two white heart emojis.Several photos show fancy food from their celebration. One image showed a creamy dish with herbs and a crispy topping. Another dish included wrapped pasta with elegant garnish, and the third with fish and greens.In one image, the couple danced together. Mara is wearing a yellow dress, and Kane is in light pants and a black shirt. The caption says,“Happy Birthday to my dance partner for life. I love you.”Another photo shows Kane holding a menu. He is wearing sunglasses and a floral shirt. Mara added the words,“You are an icon and we love you!” with some celebratory emojis.The final photo shows them smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower.via Instagram/@marateigenKane and Teigen started dating in late 2014. They had a break and got back together in 2021, and after three years, they got engaged in September 2024. They have two sons and a daughter, Penelope. Kane also has a daughter, Kensington, from his previous marriage.Evander Kane and his partner attended Leon Draisaitl's weddingEvander Kane and fiancée Mara Teigen attended Leon Draisaitl and his partner Celeste Desjardins' wedding in France. Yesterday, she shared several pictures from the wedding event, meeting the Oilers' ladies following Kane's trade.Almost a month ago, Kane was traded to the Vancouver Canucks from the Edmonton Oilers. He thanked the Oilers and fans in a post on X.“To the Oilers ...thank you for ...giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a respected and passionate franchise,” Kane wrote. “... I’ll always be grateful for the chance to compete in the blue and orange. ... I’ll always remember the playoff runs. ...&quot;Kane begins a new chapter in Vancouver, and Mara’s post shows they are enjoying life together.