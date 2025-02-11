Evander Kane’s pregnant finance Mara Teigen shares romantic throwback TikTok with beau amid bed rest

Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen reposted one of her TikTok videos on Instagram on Monday. Mara shared a short romantic clip featuring her and Kane; one of four videos she said she posted on the social media platform.

“Made 4 videos on TikTok today because…bed rest,” Teigen captioned.

"ladies, what's meant to be will Be," Teigen wrote.

(Credit: IG/@marateigen)

The influencer and former model is expecting a baby girl with her fiance — their third child. They have two boys, Iverson and Hendrix. Kane also has a daughter, Kensington, with his ex-wife Anna.

Kane was a big part of the Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup final last season, but it came at a price. He had been carrying injuries throughout the season and needed to undergo multiple surgeries to repair two sports hernias, two torn abdominal muscles and two hip adductor muscles.

Kane hasn’t played this season. His recovery was further delayed by another knee procedure in January. He said that he expects to play for Edmonton this season in some capacity.

"I’m actually really happy we were able to fix that and get me to 100 percent, so when I do come back and play this year, I’m feeling 100%," Kane said on Jan. 10, via NHL.com. "It might put a pause for a couple of weeks on my current rehab process."

Mara posts video about vacationing in France with Evander Kane

On Saturday, Mara Teigen posted a video on TikTok and Instagram from when she and Evander Kane were in the south of France. The clip showed her walking around, relaxing in the sun with Kane ordering at a cafe. Teigen also promised that the video would be the first of many she would post as she is on bed rest.

“That South of France feeling,” Teigen captioned.

“Okay so currently in bed, third trimester and sick. Finally have some time to create some content from this past year. This will be fun; follow along,” Teigen wrote.

(Credit: IG/@marateigen)

Kane and Teigen have been active on social media in the past few months. She has shared many videos and photos featuring Kane spending time with the family and having fun with the kids. She also posted clips of the children playing together and celebrating various holidays. Kane has also taken the time to dive into his charitable activities.

