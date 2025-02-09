Evander Kane’s pregnant fiancée Mara Teigen shares throwback TikTok video from her luxurious France getaway

Edmonton Oilers’ forward Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen recently posted a throwback TikTok video from her trip to France. Mara, who is currently on bed rest during the latter stages of her pregnancy, also posted the short reel on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

“That South of France feeling,” the video was titled.

In the caption, Mara promised that she will be sharing more content soon.

“Okay so currently in bed, third trimester and sick. Finally have some time to create some content from this past year. This will be fun; follow along,” Mara wrote in the caption.

(Credit: IG/@marateigen)

The model and social media influencer is expected to give birth to her and Evander Kane’s third child, a baby girl, in April. Mara and Evander already have two sons, Iverson and Hendrix. Evander also has a daughter, Kensington, with his ex-wife, Anna.

Trending

Mara has been active on social media during her pregnancy, sharing details and videos of her and Evander’s family life with their kids this year. Evander has also been on the injured list for the Edmonton Oilers this season after undergoing multiple surgeries since July 2024. His return was delayed further after he went under the knife again for arthroscopic knee surgery in January.

"I’m actually really happy we were able to fix that and get me to 100 percent, so when I do come back and play this year, I’m feeling 100 percent. It might put a pause for a couple of weeks on my current rehab process," Evander Kane said on Jan. 10 via NHL.com.

Mara also shared updates about her fiancee’s recovery on Instagram.

(Credit: IG/@marateigen)

“He's doing such a good job at taking care of his nutrition. I won't say thanks to me, but a little bit thanks to me because I like to run a very tight household that's very strict on health and wellness, especially for the kids," Mara said.

Evander Kane gives us a glimpse into his off-field life

Evander Kane has made the most of his enforced absence from the hockey rink to spend time with his family, focus on his charitable endeavors and broaden his off-field footprint. The Vancouver native was spotted at US President Donald Trump’s inauguration ball on Jan. 20.

Kane posted an Instagram reel on Jan. 27, highlighting his activities and time spent.

Some parts of the video showed Kane at the inauguration ball, where he met celebrities, including Vince Vaughn and Wayne Gretzky. Other clips show him catching a hockey game with his kids, who are all dressed in mini-sized Oilers jerseys; working out during rehabilitation and also features his kids having fun and playing with each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback